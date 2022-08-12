Google Fiber isn’t dead, it’s expanding





Google Fiber, a division of Alphabet that specializes in providing high-speed Internet access in the United States, has ambitious plans to expand its fiber service over the next three to five years, the company said in a blog post. . The company hopes to launch fiber service in five new states, including previously announced plans, in addition to Arizona and Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho. In total, Reuters reports that Google Fiber wants to expand from its current 17 to 22 metropolitan areas.

This is a major shift from when the company reportedly laid off 9% of its workforce in 2016 and suspended plans to launch services in more than six cities. In the years that followed, the company canceled hundreds of installations in existing metropolitan areas such as Kansas City and left Louisville, Kentucky altogether, after an ill-fated experiment with laying fiber cables in ultra-shallow trenches. There was a report.

No, we’re not trying to build an entire country

But now the company appears to be in a position to grow, with CEO Dinni Jain telling Reuters the team is ready to ramp up the build speed a bit more. Launching in West Des Moines, Iowa, in March, it was the first new state in five years and announced it would expand to Des Moines the following month. points out that they also did a lot of construction.

Despite his hopes of regaining momentum, Jain says Google Fibers’ ambitions are modest. A decade ago, the impression was that Google Fiber was trying to build an entire country, he told Reuters. I’m gesturing here, no, I’m not trying to build an entire country. In Jains’ blog post, he said the company will continue to expand into existing metropolitan areas, as well as into new states.

Google Fiber’s history dates back to 2010. It was originally launched to encourage the adoption of higher internet speeds at a lower cost, partly by offering them directly and partly by putting pressure on incumbent US providers to compete. . As a former Time Warner executive, Jain says he felt pressure from Google first-hand. We were so paranoid, he told Reuters.

The news of Google Fibers expansion plans comes at a time of heightened tension at Google and more generally at the tech industry as a whole. Last month, the company announced a two-week hiring freeze while it reviews its headcount needs and acquired a stake in the latest tech giant amid a deteriorating economic climate. Alphabet has also been aggressive in shutting down projects in recent years. The company closed its Loon balloon internet service last year and its energy kites division in 2020.

The intention is to build a successful business in its own right, and that’s exactly what it’s trying to do with Google Fiber, Jain told Reuters.

