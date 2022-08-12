Google gives third-party cookies another year. Is it safe to postpone worrying?





In September 2021, Google announced that it will be phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome by 2023.

When Google first announced these changes, marketers were a little apprehensive and apprehensive about the end of third-party cookies. Is it possible for digital and paid strategies to work without data?

Fortunately, you have more time to soberly measure the impact of these changes on your digital strategy and prepare when the time comes. But still, it’s time to create some tactics that will put you in a better position when it happens.

Dig deeper into it.

What are Third Party Cookies?

First of all, it’s important to understand what a third party cookie is. That way, you can measure the impact on your strategy and be prepared to accept these changes.

Do you remember navigating the Internet and seeing the same ads keep showing you even though you’re on a completely different website? This is due to third-party cookies.

Third-party cookies are basically all information provided by open data providers that register and share statistics about customer behavior, habits and preferences from various purchasing channels.

For example, Google Ads is an advertising service that uses this type of technology to monitor and track user behavior, and this information can be used to target advertisements about the same product on different websites. .

Third-party cookies are primarily used for three purposes:

Cross-site tracking: collects browsing data from different websites. Ad serving: Make strategic decisions based on customer insights and ad performance. For example, when and where were the ads served on the website? What motivated Google’s decision?

Well, third-party cookies can divide opinion. Will this kind of technology help users? Advertisements help us create a better user experience when it comes to advertising, because in some way you receive personalized advertisements based on your current interests and behavior. Helpful, right?

However, it is very important to mention the word privacy when talking about third-party cookies. We must not forget that we are living in the age of GDPR, after all, websites use his cookies to keep user information and more and more customers are concerned about the use of their personal data. They are demanding more transparency.

So, as this is an important privacy issue for our customers, it is also important to Google. Recently, during Google I/O, Google’s annual programmers conference in San Francisco, California, the company stepped up its commitment to improving user privacy and security protections.

As a marketer, how can you prepare for the retirement of third-party cookies?

There is still time to prepare. This is great. But it’s time to make important decisions, develop a digital strategy without relying on his cookies from third parties, and connect directly with prospects and customers.

If you’re looking for ideas, go here!

It may be a good time to start investing in collecting data in a variety of ways. For example, interactive content helps provide users with an interactive and useful experience in exchange for some information. Data collection is two-way and benefits you and your customers! First-party data remains optional and useful for valuable information collected directly by the company. You own this data and can establish your own parameters and metrics to collect and analyze. But it’s important to be responsible for this data anyway, isn’t it?! Last but not least, there’s the old (but gold!) email marketing. This is a key channel for starting conversations with customers and building relationships with them. It can also provide great data and insight when used in the right way.

We hope this helps you start building your strategy using your own data collection sources. But I promise this is not the end of the world!

After all, your customers want to receive real, valuable information from you, no matter where or how. So base your strategy on the actual needs of your customers. Then you will surely succeed.

Want to stay updated on marketing best practices? We highly recommend subscribing to The Beat, Rock Contents interactive newsletter. There you can find all the trends that matter in the world of digital marketing. See you then!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rockcontent.com/blog/google-postpone-third-party-cookies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos