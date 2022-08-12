Misrepresentation of Google’s battle in the snippet search section





Photo: Rawpixel (Shutterstock)

Try typing Can your teeth remove ticks? The first thing you’ll see in a Google search is advice from the Centers for Disease Control to pull up with steady, even pressure. Of course, the CDC mentions using tools like tweezers instead of mouths, but Google doesn’t always get it right. Be wise, don’t use your teeth to remove ticks.

Google is aware that search results can be misleading and would like to fix it now. In a blog post on Thursday, Google’s vice president of search Pandu Nayak said it was improving its featured snippet system, a box at the top of his Google search that attempts to provide the most relevant results for a query. I was. Now, the company says it uses AI to determine if multiple quality sources agree on the same facts before displaying them at the top of the user’s results.

Google used the example of Snoopy’s assassination of Abraham Lincoln to prove their point. A snippet from the current system reveals the exact date and manner of Lincoln’s death, but not the fact that Snoopy was not standing behind the president with a loaded gun at the Ford’s Theater. No. Nayak said the system now uses the company’s AI multitasking integration model, which uses machine learning to detect such false assumptions. He claimed that the system reduced his featured snippet triggers by 40%.

Of course, weird snippets aren’t the only misinformation Google has to worry about. A survey released Thursday by Poynter in collaboration with analytics firm YouGov reported that 62% of his respondents, young and old, feel exposed to misleading and false information online. doing. Moreover, young people are increasingly concerned that their parents and grandparents are being misinformed. The younger you are, the more likely you are to actually check if a source is trustworthy. The research was sponsored by Google, according to the report.

According to Poynter’s report, young people are more likely to check social media comments and use search engines to verify information they see online. They are also more likely to use reverse image search or perform multiple searches in multiple tabs.

Google said it will launch more ways to verify information found on the site. Nayak has announced that he will include an About this source feature on any page of the Google app. Accessible by swiping up on the navigation bar, it shows detailed information he found online about the website from various sources. It seems like a very useful tool for those who want to see page information without opening another tab.

Google showing functionality for this page running in the Google app. Gif: Google

Additionally, the company announced that it is expanding its content advisory to cover more searches when the system does not place high confidence in the overall quality of search results. In a blog post, the company said its ranking system attempts to use the most reliable sources available. This, in a perfect world, includes primary sources and authoritative news sources verified by multiple outlets.

But Google executives like Nayaks have promised to help people find quality information and provide the context they need to make well-informed decisions. Google search has proven to be pretty lenient in terms of what users see at the top of the page.

Recent reports show that when people in anti-abortion states search for abortion clinics or abortion drugs, they see first-page results that lead to anti-abortion centers instead of actual clinics. These searches also included sponsored ads at the top of the page linking to abortion prevention centers.

Additionally, Google search ads have proven to be riddled with shady products and occasional misinformation from shady actors such as unregulated stem cell and stalkerware companies. Google says it regularly removes offending ads that violate its policies, but violating companies still successfully display their ads at the top of search results.

