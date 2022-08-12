Medical Innovation Challenge Announces $200,000 Prize Nominees





AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Technology International (ATI) and TechConnect to pitch $200,000 undiluted prize pool today at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit on Sept. 28, 2022 Announcing 25 finalists. These candidates are the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), the Weapons of Mass Destruction Consortium (CWMD), the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), and the Senior Healthcare Innovation Consortium (SHIC).

TechConnect, a division of ATI (PRNewsfoto/ATI (Advanced Technology International))

“As we saw with the consortium-led COVID-19 response, medical innovation remains important for our country, whether for civilian national security in the face of the epidemic, or for combatants on the battlefield or visiting the VA. It’s an important priority.” President of ATI’s TechConnect Division. “Medical Innovation Challenge finalists represent, out of hundreds of innovators, the best solutions that can and will change our world for the better. We would like to thank our four leading medical technology consortia for identifying, accelerating and funding breakthrough medical innovations for the benefit of all, and come meet their leadership this fall. Hear the innovator’s pitch, we’re waiting for you!”

Challenge finalists represent innovations in health and biotechnology with both civilian and national security applications, particularly in the areas of devices and sensors, digital and hardware, therapeutics and therapeutics, and materials and manufacturing. All have achieved at least prototype status, with 26% demonstrating manufacturability.

Finalists are: Darwin Biosciences, Inc.EclipxeIonica SciencesKowa, Inc.Lab11 Therapeutics, Inc.Limax Biosciences, Inc.Livivos, Inc.Luna Labs USA, LLCMatregenixMcGill University Health CenterNakamir, Inc.Novaurum BiosciencePockit Diagnostics, LtdRhaeos, Inc.Ridgeline TherapeuticsRubitectionSafeBeat RxSana Health, Inc. Sense Neuro DiagnosticsSonogen Medical, Inc.StataDXSymphony BiosciencesTao Treasures LLCTeledyne FLIR DetectionXSurgical, Inc.

Senior Healthcare co-founder Phil Gisi said: Innovation Consortium (SHIC). “We look forward to pitch presentations this fall and the opportunity to meet these impressive finalists who we know will make a huge impact on our world in the years to come.”

“Advancements in medical technology prototypes will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the capabilities they can offer in the military environment.Through TechConnect, the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) will be able to showcase some of its innovative member companies. Dr. Lauren Palestrini, Director of Research at MTEC, said:

For more information on this challenge or to register to participate, please visit https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/medical_innovation_challenge/.

About Tech Connect

With over 25 years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. We deliver top technology with a wide range of tools including open innovation programs, conferences and open access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, reviews and connects thousands of new technologies with corporate, investment, municipal and defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. https://techconnect.org

About Advanced Technology International

A public service nonprofit organization based in Somerville, South Carolina, ATI builds and manages collaborations that research and develop new technologies to solve America’s most pressing challenges. Backed by a community of industry, academia, and government professionals, ATI accelerates impact by harnessing the power of collaboration to help the federal government acquire new technologies faster. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public service research organization organized as a not-for-profit corporation, dedicated to informing the decisions that shape the nation’s future. ATI.org

Source ATI (Advanced Technology International)

