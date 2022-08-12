Google’s US Gmail inbox flooded with political spam The Register





The U.S. Federal Election Commission voted Thursday 4 to 1 for Google to create a program to exclude eligible political emails from Gmail’s spam filtering, despite strong opposition from email users.

The advertising giant floated its proposal [PDF] Republicans claim Gmail’s spam filtering is biased against them, and Republican lawmakers introduce a bill called the Political Bias in Algorithmic Sorting (BIAS) Email Act to punish Big Tech Did.

Republicans seized by academic research [PDF] Released in March, it supported their claims that Gmail was biased against them. However, the authors of this study argue that their study does not, and may prove the opposite. I objected.

Nevertheless, Republicans managed to get Google to meet their demands, reflecting a political strategy during the Trump administration that claimed Republican voices were silenced by content moderation.

At Thursday’s FEC hearing, Allen & Overy’s Google attorney, Claire Rajan, argued that Google’s spam-filtering algorithm is not politically biased, and that the company’s proposed exclusion of politicians’ email spam He denied it was the result of political pressure.

Rajan defended Google’s currently approved program, suggesting it was simply part of the company’s normal product development cycle.

“The purpose of asking for a pilot program is because Google is always iterating on ways to improve all of its products, including Gmail,” Rajan said. We’re trying to do that to see if it improves or reduces the

Google has provided some insight into how email users think about the possibility of allowing political messages to bypass spam filters if we consider comments against ideas submitted to the FEC. may be able to obtain

listen to users

For example, among the 39 comments submitted to FEC on this file [PDF] As of August 3, all messages are against Google’s proposal. A comment roughly looks like this, but with more uppercase letters:

“This is a terrible idea. Please do not approve this proposal. I don’t care which party is affected.”

Another tranche of 85 comments on Google’s suggestions in the file [PDF] The August 8th date is likewise unanimous in its resistance to the idea. No one wants more political spam in their message selection. All of the comments disagree, and many vehemently disagree.

Josh Nelson, CEO of Civic Shout, a petition service focused on progressive causes, denounced the FEC’s decision. “His FEC vote today to greenlight Google’s plan was misplaced and very disappointing,” Nelson told The Register. “Now the battle has moved to Google.”

“If Google decides to go ahead with its ludicrous and highly unpopular plan of allowing political campaigns to send spam emails with no consequences, it’s going to be overwhelmingly unpopular with users who don’t want this change.” We need to be aware that we are going to face an unfavorable backlash.”

by letter [PDF] Nelson told the FEC that Google’s proposal amounts to an in-kind contribution to the Republican campaign, rewarding “big tech’s biased disingenuous allegations.”

FEC staff issued an advisory opinion last week [PDF] It turns out that Google’s program does not amount to an in-kind contribution.

Nelson said 15,000 people signed a petition on Civic Shout asking the FEC to reject Google’s offer.

“Google is trying to circumvent the laws regulating the service in direct response to disingenuous Republican allegations that the company is biased,” Nelson told The Register. There’s zero chance Gmail will do this if it hasn’t been pressured to do so in the last five months.”

