Google slows hiring, Pichai calls for productivity





In a sign of the times, following other tech companies, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees today that Google will “slow down hiring for the rest of the year.”

Update 8/11: Business Insider reported today that Google has extended its first two-week hiring freeze for another week. This comes when Pichai reiterates at the end of July that “productivity as a whole is not at the required level for our employee numbers.” According to CNBC:

He asked employees to help create a culture that is more mission-focused, more focused on our products, and more customer-focused. , must consider how to really raise the bar for both product excellence and productivity.

This is done through a crowdsourced “Simplicity Sprint” that asks employees for ideas that lead to faster product development and “better results, faster.”

Update 7/20: Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Search, Assistant, Geo, Advertising, Commerce and Payments, has announced a two-week hiring moratorium, according to The Information. This probably applies to employees within his department.

Use this time wisely to review your staffing needs and adjust to new staffing requests that you have prioritized over the next three months, Raghavan said.

This will not affect offers for existing applicants, but new offers will not be issued until the suspension has ended and a review has taken place.

An uncertain global economic outlook came to mind. Like all companies, it has not been immune to economic headwinds. What I value about our culture is that we have never seen these kinds of challenges as obstacles. Instead, we saw them as opportunities to deepen our focus and invest for the long term.

Original 7/12: This is according to an internal memo sent out today by The Verge, intended to share what Pichai and company management think about the second half of 2022. We support the “opportunities that matter most”.

For the remainder of 2022 and 2023, we will focus our hiring on engineering, technical and other critical roles to ensure that the top talent we hire is aligned with our long-term priorities.

It follows the company adding about 10,000 employees in the second quarter, which Pichai said reflects “excitement about the long-term opportunity, even in uncertain times.” I think it’s an “unusual number”. He reiterates the company’s ongoing mission.

In these moments, I turn to our mission. It is about organizing the world’s information and making it universally accessible and useful. That’s what inspired me to join this company 18 years ago and why I’m so optimistic about the impact we have on the world. Knowledge and computing are how we advance our mission. It’s the lens we use to decide whether to invest in areas like search, cloud, YouTube, platforms, hardware, the teams that support them, or AI that enables more useful products and services.

When we focus on what we do best and do it really well, we help people and society.

The CEO wants Googlers to be “more entrepreneurial, work with more urgency, be more focused, and be hungrier than sunny days.”

In some cases, this means consolidating overlapping investments and streamlining processes. Otherwise, it means pausing development and redeploying resources to higher priority areas.

The note ends with the following note:

We’ve been saying since the early days of Google that scarcity breeds clarity. It drives focus and creativity, ultimately leading to better products that help people around the world. That is the opportunity that is in front of us today.

Google details:

