Check out RTIH’s most popular retail technology articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





AiFi opens 80 computer vision-powered autonomous stores

AiFi has reached the milestone of opening 80 independent retail stores worldwide.

By working with technology providers and retailers such as Verizon, Microsoft, Carrefour, Aldi, Compass Group, Sodexo, Choice Market and abka Group, AiFi has the largest number of cameras across North America and Europe, equipped with computer vision He said he opened a store. , Middle East, Asia.

This year, we have increased the speed of rollout to two stores per week.

AiFi demonstrated this by opening 50 computer vision-powered stores in a matter of months with abka, Poland’s largest convenience store chain.

5 Retail Tech Questions for Pricing Manager Duncan Potter

RTIH asks key players in the retail tech space what they think of the sector and throws random questions to keep them on their toes. This time, we ask Duncan Potter, Pricer’s chief marketing officer, his five questions.

The biggest retail tech of the past few weeks at a glance

RTIH summarizes the last seven days of outstanding retail system deals, deployments and pilots. Featuring The Very Group, DICKS Sporting Goods, Instacart, Levy UK+ Ireland and AiFi.

5 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About

RTIH brings together retail tech ventures with buzz about funding rounds, including Shopic, KatKin, CleverTap and Ottonomy.IO.

Sneaker Platform Edit LDN Enters Metaverse With Bloktopia

Sneaker marketplace Edit LDN is making its way into the metaverse by partnering with Bloktopia to create a store.

Ottonomy.IO Announces Seed Round and Launch of Ottobot 2.0

Autonomous robotics delivery startup Ottonomy.IO has closed a $3.3M seed funding round, bringing its total funding to date to $4.9M.

The round was led by Pi Ventures. Sangeet Kumar, founder and CEO of Connectic Ventures and Branded Hospitality Ventures, and Addverb Technologies, also attended.

Xanax’s McDonald’s: Boxpark boss Roger Wade blows up self-service kiosks

Roger Wade, CEO and founder of UK-based retail and food park company Boxpark, took to LinkedIn to criticize McDonald’s and its rollout of in-store self-service kiosks.

Who doesn’t like McDonald’s kiosks? he asked.

Businesses must prioritize customer service over technology. Technology for technology’s sake!

He added: I miss the topic of face-to-face customer service, shouting orders and flipping burgers. Xanax McDonald’s. Founders will head to their graves!

Amen!

Oxford City Football Club Teams Up With CoinCorner For Bitcoin Payments First

Oxford City FC has become the first English National League club to accept matchday payments in Bitcoin after entering into a multi-year partnership with CoinCorner.

Supporters can purchase tickets, food and beverages inside the RAW Charging Stadium with Bitcoin and Lightning instead of traditional cash or cards.

The move means that payments can also be made using CoinCorner’s Bolt Card. It is marketed as the world’s first contactless Bitcoin Lightning card.

To celebrate the partnership, CoinCorner has created a limited edition Oxford City FC branded Bolt card that can be purchased in the club shop.

Dafydd Moore assumes group director IT strategy and architecture role at Halfords

Halfords has appointed Dafydd Moore as Group Director of IT Strategy and Architecture.

He joins from Dyson where he was Global Head of IT Strategic Architecture and Innovation.

In a LinkedIn post, Moore said: After a truly amazing five years at Dyson, at Halfords he is delighted to take on his new role as Director of the IT Strategy and Architecture Group.

I am so grateful to all the people I have worked with at Dyson for helping me grow to the point where I am ready to take on this exciting new role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/8/12/check-out-rtihs-most-popular-retail-technology-articles-on-linkedin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

