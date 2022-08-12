Supply Chain Security Startup Phylum Wins First Black Hat Innovation Spotlight





Black Hat USA 2022 — In the intimate stage area of ​​the Innovation City section behind the Las Vegas Business Hall, Phylum beat out three other cybersecurity startups in the inaugural Innovation Spotlight competition on Wednesday night. won the title. 25th Annual Black Hat USA.

The four finalists were Phylum, a software supply chain security company. KeyCaliber is a company that uses asset behavior analysis to help clients prioritize protective measures. Normalization to identify sensitive data and vulnerable access paths ripe for exploitation. Tromzo features a Product Security Operating Platform (PSOP) to build your applications more secure.

Dark Reading Editor-in-Chief Kelly Jackson Higgins officiated the ceremony. Judges chose the finalists by watching videos submitted by the candidates in July. This is a company that is less than two years old and has less than her 50 employees.

final four

Finalists were announced by KeyCaliber in alphabetical order. Co-founder and CEO Roselle Safran explained how her company’s analytics engine continuously identifies and protects an organization’s most valuable data: the “jewel in the crown.” The company’s brand was represented by men in royal robes and crowns. According to Safran, KeyCaliber’s software can run on its own network, a customer’s network, or on-premises, giving it the flexibility to meet prospective customers’ needs for balancing resources and security.

Two Kings of KeyCaliber. (Photo by Karen Spiegelman for Dark Reading)

Next up was Amer Deeba, co-founder and CEO of Normalyze. His company is in the same risk management space as KeyCaliber, but focuses on “holistic data security” rather than the crown jewel. The company offers “data-first cloud security” that scans for sensitive data on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. His co-founder and CTO, Ravi Ithal, was standing sideways recording his partner’s presentation as a perfect example of the event’s supportive atmosphere.

The specter of Log4j hung over the presentation. Co-founder and president Peter Morgan says his company is open source focused on the security of his packages, using deductive analysis of risk metrics to liken it to a “package credit score.” said he was creating a The company offers a community version with “feature parity” with the paid version, which he limits to one user and his five projects at a time. He said it would take him 12-15 minutes for the automated analysis to complete. “We are walking very well. The system is learning to run while we are talking,” Morgan said.

Last on stage was Harshil Parikh, CEO and co-founder of Tromzo, a product security operating platform designed to make the entire software development pipeline more secure. Responding to questions from judges, Parikh explained that the company has created its own no-code platform for automating security processes and remediation.

Winner

First, all four finalists were winners in securing booth space at Black Hat USA and an audience willing to give presentations and consult with Omdia analysts. Wednesday’s audience had decision makers, several CEOs filled the seats, and a standing crowd watched the competition.

Tromzo has arguably the flashiest presentation. Parikh began by using DVDs as props to illustrate obsolete, once state-of-the-art technology. He concludes by tossing the DVD over his shoulder and warning, “Don’t leave it behind,” and that jazz may be the reason Tromso topped him in the audience vote.

Ultimately, however, the most important opinion in the competition was that of the judges, who favored Phylum’s emphasis on open source. Seven judges were Ketaki Borade, Senior Analyst in Omdias Infrastructure Security Research Practice. Trey Ford, Deputy CISO of Vista Consulting Group. Hollie Hennessy, senior analyst for her IoT cybersecurity practice at Omdia. Maria Markstedter, founder and CEO of Azeria Labs. Lucas Nelson, founding partner of Lytical Ventures. Robert J. Stratton III, Principal and Strategist at Polymathics, Venture Partner at Nextgen Venture Partners. And Rik Turner, principal analyst for Omdia’s IT security and technology team, said:

