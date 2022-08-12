Google Pixel 7 news and rumors: What’s next for Pixel?





The Google Pixel 6 was a big change in direction for Google. The phone is the first to offer a Google-designed chip with the new Tensor chip, plus some great camera features and more. But while Google has been making phones for a long time, the Pixel 6 is still the first generation of Google’s big new smartphone push. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, is coming soon and could be a really great phone.

The Pixel 6 is only six months old, but we already know a lot of details about the Pixel 7 and what it will look like. why? At Google I/O 2022, Google revealed many details about the phone itself.

Want to learn more? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 so far.

pixel 7 design

The Google Pixel 6 boasts a fresh design with a camera bar on the back and the classic Pixel two-tone design in many stunning colors. The Pixel 7 is set to stick with that look, according to renderings of the phone Google showed off at Google I/O.

Image source: Google

That said, the Pixel 7 mostly sticks to the Pixel 6’s overall design, but with some big differences. Notably, the newer phones have a black cutout within the camera bar that integrates nicely into the frame, giving it a more continuous look. Appearance remains the same.

Some recent rumors suggest that the Pixel 7 Ultra may have a different build than the standard Pixel 7. In fact, 9to5Google reports that the Pixel 7 Ultra may be built with a ceramic body.

Pixel 7 specs

One of the biggest changes to the Pixel series on Pixel 6 comes in the form of new Tensor Chips. The new chip focuses on artificial intelligence and while it’s not as fast as the latest Apple or Qualcomm chips in benchmarks, it does help give the Pixel 6 a very smooth feel. Take it to the next level. Google says the device will have a second-generation Tensor chip, but it remains to be seen how good that chip will actually be.

Pixel 7 camera Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming this fall. Image source: Google

The camera has arguably been the most important feature of the Pixel series for a long time, and will likely continue with the Pixel 7. The Pixel 6 added some great smart features like Magic Eraser and Face Unblur. We don’t know what cool features the Pixel 7 will add, so we’ll have to wait and see.

As for the camera hardware, we don’t know what the back will be, but there are some rumors about what the front will be. According to a patent filed by Google, the technology uses a new reflector system to rotate in display and camera modes.

Pixel 7 price and release date

Pixel phones have long been released around October, and the Pixel 7 is unlikely to change that.

As for pricing, we expect the overall price to be similar to the Pixel 6. Similar to Pixel 6, Google may release two of his smartphones, his Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. That means the Pixel 7 could be $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro $899.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/google-pixel-7-news/

