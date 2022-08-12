Head of Technology and Innovation, Data Protection Management, NEOM, Sharma, Saudi Arabia





NEOM Data Protection Administration (DPA) is seeking a Technology and Innovation Officer to lead DPA’s Technology & Innovation Division. This includes supporting the development and application of emerging technologies within laws and regulations and ensuring the latest technological solutions. reflected in the DPA strategy and approach.

Detailed job description:

The NEOM Data Protection Administration (DPA) maintains data protection rights across Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Regulatory and Economic Free Zone zones and is responsible for regulatory governance, oversight and enforcement of the NEOM Data Protection Act and Data Protection Regulations .

In keeping with NEOM’s vision of accelerating human progress, DPA aims to lead the way in data protection and become the world’s most advanced, digitized and efficient DPA. In line with this vision, NEOM DPA must also be innovative and effective, adopt a risk-based approach and leverage the world’s most advanced technology.

Technology and innovation leading NEOM DPA’s technology and innovation division, including supporting the development and application of emerging technologies within legal and regulatory boundaries to invest in DPA’s future success and achieve a world-leading reputation. We are looking for an innovation leader. , ensuring that the latest technology solutions are reflected in the DPA strategy and approach. The position is tax exempt, fully paid and based in Sharma, Saudi Arabia.

DPA is looking for highly qualified technology leaders with significant expertise related to current and future data protection and technology issues. The ideal candidate has experience in delivering and managing innovative technology projects in the area of ​​international data protection law and is able to lead decisions of strategic importance regarding NEOM DPA technology and innovation strategies. They ensure that NEOM’s DPA is internationally recognized as one of the world’s most technically proficient, digitized and innovative DPAs.

Key accountability:

To achieve this ambitious vision, technology and innovation leaders must:

Develop and operationalize an operating model for the Technology & Innovation function within DPA. Actively research and support (new) technologies on the market. Create and promote advisory boards and organizations in the areas of innovation and technology. Develop regulatory sandboxes, policy prototyping, and other co-regulatory tools as needed. Initiate and supervise regulatory pilot procedures. We support the development and application of new technologies in the field of personal data processing within regulatory boundaries. Working with the DPA’s four other divisions, he helps the DPA build its world-leading reputation. Coordinate the development of platforms, technologies, tools and templates with stakeholders to help ensure compliance with NEOM’s data protection laws and regulations. Participate in international exchanges on standards, technologies and cutting-edge technologies. Establish and maintain international relationships with other regulatory authorities. Head of Technology and Innovation. Coordinates the work of the Technology & Innovation sector and its professionals.

Personal Abilities and Key Experiences:

This is a high-profile and demanding role that requires significant experience and skills. As such, Technology & Innovation leaders should have the appropriate knowledge, experience, and skills for the seniority and responsibilities of the role, including:

Master’s degree in technology and innovation, information technology, law, or related education. Deep expertise and proven experience with current and emerging technologies in international data protection, including AI and data science, biometrics, online tracking, surveillance and privacy-enhancing technologies. Strong technology acumen and application of technologies related to high-risk processing. She has held similar management positions for more than seven years. Extensive experience in delivering and managing technical projects, performing analyses, and making recommendations. Focused on technology at the highest level of data protection/privacy law and technical issues, policies and innovations within the EU, US, Asia, Canada, Australia or other jurisdictions with significant data protection/privacy history work experience. Dependable strategic leadership and management skills, proven track record of building and maintaining effective and efficient technical teams. Proven experience and understanding of building relationships of trust with relevant stakeholders, whether public or private. Ability to support the DPA in making sound, independent judgments and decisions under pressure and, when necessary, to defend these against internal and external challenges. Excellent management skills, including the ability to support a dedicated team within tight deadlines. Proven experience in policy development and targeted strategy execution.

Application Submission Information:

Confidential applications and inquiries to [email protected]

