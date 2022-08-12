Horticultural technology, innovation and the future culminate at GreenTech 2022





GreenTech, RAI’s premier technology show for the global horticultural community, is recognized as the starting point for the latest technologies and the most impressive robotics and automation innovations available for horticulture. This year’s show did not disappoint.

Organicfarms wins GreenTech Concept award for strawberry picking robot BERRY.Photo: Janine Wright

The newest member of Klasmann-Deilmann’s Growcoon product family comes in a compact size that makes tissue culture processes automated and more sustainable.

HortiKey’s Plantalyzer is a unique combination of an autonomous robot and a vision system that counts and sorts tomatoes in a plant.

PhytlSigns processes plant electrical signals to diagnose crop stress before visual symptoms appear.

Farmitank is a modular, scalable indoor farming system that uses advanced technology to create ideal climate and lighting conditions.

Lumion is an implementation of Octivas for UV-C treatment to protect crops from powdery mildew.

Exhibitors flock to the GreenTechs hall at the annual trade show in Amsterdam from June 14-16. Attendees ranged from country representatives to investors, policy makers, producers, start-ups and entrepreneurs, all reunited to learn about the latest solutions and innovations in food and flower production.

Labor remains a top priority for producers, so it was not surprising that many of the innovations seen at the show revolved around automation and offered labor-saving solutions. His six products mentioned here barely touch the breadth of currently available and future technologies featured on the show floor at GreenTech 2022, including this year’s Innovation Award winners. .

Berry picking just got easier

Organicfarms wins GreenTech Concept award for strawberry picking robot BERRY. BERRY can detect the ripeness, location and quality of berries with the help of image recognition software. Harvest fruit and safely deliver to Punnett containers for weighing and final sale.

As an aside, Belgium-based BioBest won the GreenTech Innovation award for their Micromus system. The lacewing (Micromus angulatus) is a versatile predator that feeds on common aphid species found on protected crops in both adults and larvae.

Tissue culture automation

Tissue culture may be one of the best methods for creating exact replicas of seed-free plants, but the process is labor-intensive, making it an ideal candidate for automation. Klasmann-Deilmann’s newest member of her Growcoon product family comes in a smaller size that makes automating tissue culture processes possible and more sustainable. His Growcoon biodegradable net on the smaller side binds the root ball together to create a protected, ideal growing environment where fragile and developing roots can thrive. Materials are 100% clean and suitable for autoclave sterilization. The result is a uniform harvest with less loss and far less manual labor.

Plantarizer

No, this is not a breath tester for plants with a little too much to drink. HortiKey’s Plantalyzer is a unique combination of an autonomous robot and a vision system that counts and sorts tomatoes in a plant. It makes its way through the greenhouse collecting data for the grower. Analyze your data with intelligent forecasting software to get accurate management information about your harvest. In the future, the plantarizer will also collect pest and disease data.

plant story. Are you listening?

Vivent, a Swiss-based deep tech start-up and pioneer in electroceuticals, offers a unique technology that uses plant biosignals to monitor crop health. The company’s crop diagnostics solution, called PhytlSigns, processes plant electrical signals to diagnose crop stress before visual symptoms appear. Biosensors attached to plant stems record and analyze the electrical signals emitted by plants to rapidly detect plant responses to environmental changes. This allows researchers to gain insight into plant physiology and allows growers to optimize growing conditions while reducing interventions and inputs.

Are silos the future of vertical farming?

Farmitank is a modular, scalable indoor farming system that uses advanced technology to create ideal climate and lighting conditions. Plant cultivation takes place in isothermal stainless steel tanks that are approximately 131 feet wide and 20 to 60 feet high, allowing maximum growing area with minimal footprint. It has an elevator system or working platform that allows all tasks to be performed at the respective crop level. increase. This reduces the effort used to move the crop to the work area.

Meet Lumion

Dutch-Belgian technology company Octiva recently signed a collaboration agreement with German technology company Continental to develop an autonomous mobile robot solution for horticultural applications. Lumion is an implementation of Octivas for UV-C treatment to protect crops from powdery mildew. Up to 51% less residue is left in the fruit, making plants generally more resistant to pests and diseases.

Janeen Wright is the editor of Greenhouse Grower.you can send her her email [email protected] See all author stories here.

