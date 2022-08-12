iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6a: iOS Champions Face Cheaper Android





The iPhone 13 is more powerful than the Pixel 6a, more compact, has a longer battery life, and a better camera. Throw in IP68 certification and wireless charging and there really is no competition.

Strong battery life Excellent design Minimal design changes for strong internals No 120Hz screen No ceramic shield on the back

The Google Pixel 6a beats the iPhone 13 in every way, with its distinctive design, strong main camera, clean software and great power. It costs hundreds less, but the poor battery life and slow charging made this budget a real waste.

Quick fingerprint scanner Relatively compact size Clean software Cons Short battery life Slow charging speed Touch too high

Google’s Pixel 6a is finally here, adding a boldly dressed mid-range smartphone option to the market.

One phone you might see over your shoulder is the mighty iPhone 13. At first glance, Google rivals Apple’s phones in many ways, but charges significantly less for its privileges.

So how close is this matchup? Is it worth spending all that extra cash for Apple’s flagship? Now that we’ve checked both phones, let’s take a closer look.

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6a pricing and availability

iPhone 13 launched on September 24, 2021. Pricing starts at $799 / £779 / AU$1,349 for 128GB of storage, goes up to $899 / £879 / AU$1,519 for 256GB and $1,099 / £1,079 / AU$1,869 for 512GB.

The Pixel 6a will launch on July 28, 2022, almost a year ahead of its rivals. Pricing is significantly lower at $449 / £399 / AUD$749 for the 128GB capacity model only.

In that case, you have fewer storage options, but the Pixel 6a is $350 / £380 / AU$600 cheaper than the comparable iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6a design

The Pixel 6a is one of the standout phone designs in its class, borrowing the Pixel 6’s two-tone back panel and wide camera “visor”. Color choices are chalk, charcoal, and sage.

The rear panel is also made of ‘3D thermoformed composite’, aka fancy plastic, but also benefits from a ‘haptic alloy’ frame. To match its higher price, the iPhone 13 has a more premium design, with an aluminum frame and a glass back.

Apple offers a wider range of color options, including pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and product red. The iPhone 13 also benefits from IP68 water and dust resistance certification, which is better than the Pixel 6a’s IP67.

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel 6a is fairly small and light, measuring 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm and weighing 179g. However, at 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm and weighing just 174g, Apple’s flagship, it’s still bigger than the iPhone 13 in every way.

Google’s display notch is certainly a lot less obtrusive than Apple’s. The Pixel 6a makes do with a discreet hole-punch selfie camera, but the iPhone 13’s notch takes up a good chunk of the screen from the top.

The reward, of course, is Apple’s excellent Face ID facial recognition system. The Pixel 6a has to get by with the old-school in-display fingerprint reader, which in our experience works well enough.

iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6a display

Both of these phones have 6.1-inch OLED displays, and both are somewhat underwhelming with 60Hz refresh rates.

Given its much higher price tag, this is probably a big omission from the iPhone 13. Still, it’s quite common in the Android world to find 120Hz displays at half the price, so the Pixel 6a can’t escape blame. .

(Image credit: TechRadar)

When it comes to resolution, the Pixel 6a comes in standard 1080 x 2400 or FHD+ setups, while the iPhone 13 offers a bespoke 1170 x 2532. Apple’s screens are inherently sharper, but they don’t have a ton of resolution. that.

We found the Pixel 6a’s display to be perfectly decent, though it’s not quite as bright, sharp, and (with Dolby Vision support) as rich as the iPhone 13’s screen.

However, it is arguable that the difference in quality alone does not justify the $350 / £380 / AUD $600 price difference.

iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6a camera

Both phones take very good photos, but the iPhone 13 competes with the Pixel 6 instead of the Pixel 6a.

Pixel cameras always exceed their weight, and this is true for the Pixel 6a as well. It may have the same 12.2MP f/1.7 dual-pixel main camera as older Pixel phones, along with autofocus and optical and electronic image stabilization, but the photos it captures are undeniably better.

It comes down to Google’s best AI scene optimization in the business.You also get a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel 6a outweighs that weight, but we’re only talking middleweights competing at cruiserweight. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, is as hard a cruiserweight punch as a heavyweight.

There’s also a pair of 12MP sensors that cover wide and ultra-wide angles, but with a completely different aperture than the Pixel. To do. Combined with a wider f/1.6 aperture, it absorbs more light.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Combine that with Apple’s Sensor-Shift OIS technology to make things extraordinarily stable, and the iPhone 13 is the low-light king.

Both phones come with their own camera tricks. The Pixel 6a has Magic Eraser, which lets you remove unwanted background elements with just a tap. iPhone 13 offers Photo Styles that let you change the basic tone of your snaps to your liking.

Apple also offers a sharper 12MP selfie camera, while Google offers a slightly lesser 8MP equivalent.

iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6a specs and performance

Both of these phones rank third in their respective ranges, but both have exactly the same capabilities as their bigger and better siblings.

On the iPhone, that means the same 5nm A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pixel 6a has the same 5nm Google Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 Pro.

While we can praise both phones for their punchy performance, there’s no competition when it comes to going head-to-head. Google’s chip falls short of other Android chips.

(Image credit: Future)

In the Geekbench 5 multi-core test, the iPhone 13 scored 4688 and the Pixel 6 scored 2837. We weren’t able to test the Pixel 6a, but it’s unlikely to do better than its big brother.

In practice, the Pixel 6a was fairly nimble in general navigation and everyday tasks, but could sometimes slow down under too much load. It launched apps instantly and switched between them with minimal pauses.

The Pixel 6a offers 50% more RAM at 6GB, but that doesn’t make much sense since iOS and Android work differently.

Speaking of which, these two phones will serve as a showcase for two major mobile operating systems: Android 12 for the Pixel 6a and iOS 15 for the iPhone 13.

In fact, if you have a strong preference for either Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android, you can probably stop thinking about it now. You already know which phone works better.

iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6a Battery

The Pixel 6a delivers a 4410 mAh battery, while the iPhone 13 offers a much smaller cell of 3240 mAh. Again, Android and iOS work differently, so simply comparing sizes doesn’t make sense.

Admittedly, in our experience, the Pixel 6a’s battery life is significantly worse than the iPhone 13’s. Our reviewer called Google’s latest phone’s stamina “worst” and found that it “often struggled to last a full day” with just “everyday media.” use”.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Conversely, the iPhone 13 has been proven to last a solid day, and can “keep going for at least two more hours with enough charge in the tank.”

Neither phone wows with its charging capabilities, but the iPhone 13 still comes out on top. Google phones only support 18W, while Apple phones support 20W.

In practice, the Pixel 6a took about 2 hours to fully boot, while the iPhone 13 is generally about 30 minutes shorter.

Another advantage of the iPhone 13 is that it supports 15W wireless charging, which the Pixel 6a doesn’t support at all.

remove

Anyone who expects Google’s latest budget phone (which offers the same competitive experience for hundreds of dollars for less than what it actually offers) to be embarrassed, Apple’s Mainstream champions will be disappointed.

Sure, the Pixel 6a has a distinctive design, a powerful main camera, clean software, and plenty of power for the price, but the iPhone 13 excels in almost every way.

It’s more powerful, more compact, has a better camera and a longer battery life. Add in things like IP68 certification and wireless charging, and you’re not in direct conflict.

Of course, the Pixel 6a beats the iPhone 13 in one key area. $350 / £380 / AUD $600 cheap. But still, Apple’s flagship product is better value for money.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/versus/iphone-13-vs-google-pixel-6a-ios-champ-takes-on-cheap-android The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos