Google has been fined $60 million for misleading some Australian mobile users about collecting location data.





Between January 2017 and December 2018, Google was fined $60 million for misleading some consumers about the collection and use of personal location information on their Android phones.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), a consumer watchdog, sued Google in federal court last year, saying the issue may have affected about 1.3 million Australian customers. .

A federal court has ruled that for some Android users, the only account setting that affects whether Google collects, retains, and uses personally identifiable data about location is entitled Location History. He argued that the settings were

However, there was another account setting titled Web & App Activity that allowed Google to collect personal information and was turned on by default.

Google fixed this issue by December 2018.

Description of Location History and Web & App Activity settings provided to Android mobile users between April 30, 2018 and December 19, 2018.

The ACCC and Google’s international division jointly agreed to a $60 million fine.

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said hefty penalties are appropriate for such breaches of confidential information.

“[It]It sends a strong message to digital platforms and other companies, large and small, that they must not mislead consumers about how their data is being collected and used,” said Cass Gottlieb. I’m here.

“Google, one of the world’s largest companies,[Web & App Activity]We were able to retain the location data collected through the settings. That retained data could be used by Google to target advertising to select consumers. Your Location History setting has been turned off. ”

The federal court also ordered Google to adjust its policies to ensure its commitment to compliance and to train its staff on Australian consumer law.

Google will also be required to pay a portion of the ACCC’s costs.

Google Australia escaped another penalty because it was not involved in creating messages about location data that the court found to be illegal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-12/google-fined-60m-misleading-mobile-users-location-data/101329790 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos