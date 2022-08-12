Facebook Messenger tests default end-to-end encryption and other security upgrades





Facebook Messenger is testing ways to protect user privacy with some new security features.

On Wednesday, the messaging platform announced it would begin testing “secure storage” of users’ Messenger conversations on the company’s servers. This allows users to access their message history even if they lose their device or want to restore their message history. new device. The company also said it will expand updates and testing of Messenger’s existing end-to-end encryption and other security-related features.

Whenever Meta announces a privacy or security development, it’s notable given the social media giant’s poor track record. This is especially true in light of the lingering question of how to protect and control abortion content on platforms.

Facebook recently responded to a search warrant to hand over private messages between a teenage girl and her mother who are facing criminal charges of violating abortion laws in Nebraska. being tried as an adult). In response, Mehta released a statement saying the warrant did not mention abortion, and that “court documents show police were investigating the alleged illegal burning and burial of stillborn babies at the time.” Following the Supreme Court ruling, Facebook began removing posts about abortion pills and Media Matters said social media platforms allowed fake “abortion pill cancellation” ads by anti-abortion groups. reported that it did.

Users’ message history is now stored on their device. Messenger’s end-to-end encryption basically scrambles the message in transit and unscrambles it for the recipient, but it’s opt-in. This means that the user must intentionally choose to enable it. In these new tests, users’ message history is automatically encrypted end-to-end instead of opting in, and that data is securely backed up on Messenger’s servers. Facebook cannot, as this is also end-to-end encrypted. Access there. To access the backup, the user can create a PIN for her or generate a code. Meta does not have access to this her PIN.

Defaulting to end-to-end encryption instead of opt-in can have a big impact. Because most people don’t opt ​​in and are unconsciously vulnerable. As Albert Fox Kahn explained to The Guardian in the case of a Nebraska teenage girl and her mother, “True end-to-end encryption would make it impossible for Facebook to hand over that data. would have been.”

Other security features Messenger is testing include the ability to sync deleted messages across all devices, the ability to unsend messages, a browser extension that verifies the authenticity of web code, an end-to-end Includes the ability to extend and remove encrypted chat functionality to group chats and other countries. Vanish mode, a snap-like setting where messages are temporary. Messenger retains similar disappearing message features as it was built for end-to-end encrypted chat.

As of this week, Messenger will be testing secure storage on Android and iOS, but messenger.com, the desktop app, or chats are not yet encrypted. Users in the default end-to-end encryption test group do not need to opt-in. This will apply to all users once the feature is enabled in 2023.

But even if everything was end-to-end encrypted, questions remain about how Facebook stores user data on its servers. If the answer to that is “no”, you always have the option to opt out of Facebook completely.

