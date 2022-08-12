Google LLC pays $60 million for misleading statements





A federal court fined Google LLC $60 million for making misleading statements to consumers about the collection and use of personal location information on Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018. ordered to pay the fine.

The court has previously held that Google LLC and Google Australia Pty Ltd (together Google) violated Australian consumer law and that Google could collect, retain and You have certified that it is the only Google Account setting that affects whether you use it or not. Personally identifiable data about location.

In fact, another Google Account setting titled Web & App Activity, which when turned on also allowed Google to collect, store and use personally identifiable location data, was turned on by default. rice field.

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the significant penalty imposed by the court today will force digital platforms and other companies, large and small, to challenge consumers over how their data is collected and used. It sends a strong message that it should not be misunderstood.

Google, one of the world’s largest companies, was able to retain location data collected through the Web & App Activity settings. The retained data could be used by Google to target advertising to select consumers. off.

Your personal location data is sensitive and important to some consumers, and some users who see it display it, unless misleading displays are made by Google. You may have made different choices about saving and using, Cass-Gottlieb said.

The ACCC’s best estimate, based on available data, is that Australia’s 1.3 million Google account users may have viewed a screen that the court found violated Australian consumer law.

Google took corrective action and addressed all violations by December 20, 2018. This means users are no longer presented with misleading screens.

Cass-Gottlieb said companies should be transparent about what data they collect, how they collect it and how it is used so that consumers can make informed decisions about who to share it with. said there is a need.

This is the first public enforcement result resulting from the ACCC’s Digital Platforms Inquiry.

ACCC and Google have jointly submitted to the Court that a $60 million fine against Google LLC is appropriate and that a separate fine against Google Australia Pty Ltd is not necessary. The court found it misleading.

The court also confirmed that the policy contained a commitment to compliance and issued an order requiring Google to train certain staff on Australian consumer law and contribute to the ACCC’s costs. .

Background

Google LLC is incorporated in the United States and is based in Mountain View, California. A subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

Google Australia Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of Google LLC and conducts certain aspects of Google LLC’s business in Australia, including the sale of Pixel smartphones.

ACCC filed a lawsuit against Google LLC and Google Australia Pty Ltd in October 2019.

In April 2021, the Federal Court found that Google LLC and Google Australia Pty Ltd made misleading statements about the collection and use of location data and violated Australian Consumer Law.

Until September 2018, the maximum penalty for violating the Australian Consumer Law was $1.1 million per violation. From September 2018, the maximum penalty is $10 million (three times the value of profits earned) or 10% of turnover if value cannot be determined, whichever is higher. The majority of Google’s actions occurred before the maximum penalty was increased.

Note to editors

Consumers can access their Web & App Activity and Location History settings through their Google Account.

Consumers can also delete personal data collected by Google through their Google Account.

The image below is a version of the Location History and Web & App Activity settings instructions that consumers who set up a Google Account on their Android mobile device between April 30, 2018 and December 19, 2018 will see. is shown.

The image below shows the statement seen by consumers who turned off (or paused) the Location History setting using their Android mobile device in early 2017 and late 2018.

The image below shows the statement seen by consumers accessing their Web & App Activity settings using Android mobile devices in early 2017 and late 2018.

