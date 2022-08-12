Talent and Innovation: The Future of Banking





Scott Anderson ABA Perspective

As the end of my time as chairman of the ABA draws to a close, this is my last column for the magazine before I hand the gavel to Dan Rob of Missouri. We want to look to the future on two of the most important forward-looking challenges: talent and innovation.

Banks across the country face the challenge of finding and retaining talent amid so-called “great retirements,” where employee turnover remains about 50% higher than pre-pandemic. Employees are leaving for various reasons. Whether it’s caregiving responsibilities, reprioritization, the opportunity to work remotely and move closer to family, or the need to improve profitability in an inflationary environment, it’s important to be a bank leader regardless of why team members are leaving. We have an obligation to deal with it. .

To help bankers identify and recruit top talent, ABA partners with more than 30 state associations to sponsor BankTalentHQ. We are all bringing our resources together to build the best single source of banking.

Of course, just as important as recruiting (and much cheaper!) is retaining top talent. As an industry, we have many tools to offer, including competitive salaries, excellent benefits, and a great work culture. At ABA, opportunities like the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and accredited programs can be part of your retention toolkit.

Talent challenges are exacerbated by rapid technological change exacerbated by increased non-banking competition. First, many banks compete with top tech companies and fintech startups for technologists and programmers. Here in the Salt Lake Valley, known as Silicon Slope, tech employment hub Zions Bancorporation opened its 400,000-square-foot tech campus in July. This will be our primary operational hub, bringing together 1,500 employees to collaborate and innovate.

Employees can enjoy natural light. healthy food options; wellness and wellness facilities; and access options to bicycles, public transportation, and electric vehicles that allow Zions to compete locally for technical talent while doing their best work and fostering innovation. We have all the facilities to help you.

On the innovation front, ABA has spent the last year building new partnerships to help banks thrive in this changing environment. One of the key vectors of these partnerships is strategic investment.

Earlier this year, ABA exited one of those investments, a company called Finxact, which was acquired by Fiserv. We invested in Finxact several years ago because it was a startup with a talented leader developing cloud-based open core solutions. This is the direction the banker-led Core Platform Committee has been pushing the core industry for years, and his acquisition of Finxact by Fiservs is a proof of concept for our strategy. More broadly, we found cores large and small moving significantly in the direction ABA has fine-tuned towards open APIs, transparent and fair contracts, and flexible access to banking data. There is still work to be done, but this is a good start.

ABA has made a new investment in NYDIG. NYDIG helps banks offer Bitcoin custody services to their clients. Consumers clearly want to engage with cryptocurrencies through their banks. As the recent market turmoil has shown, cryptocurrency is not for all banks and not all clients, but working with NYDIG, we can help banks stay compliant when part of their strategic plans. You can identify how to do encryption securely with

Finally, ABA has made its second investment in Canapi. This venture fund is dedicated to fostering fintech partners built to work with community and mid-sized banks, and through investments will be able to directly connect member banks to this innovation he ecosystem. .

Bank talent drives this innovation. The investments made by banking leaders to address these two challenges set us on a path to a prosperous future.

ABA Chairman Scott Anderson is President and CEO of Zions Bank in Salt Lake City.

