Samsung Electronics CEO Lee Jae-yong pardoned by South Korean government





The billionaire has been sent to prison twice and has been out on parole since last year, but the special pardon ends Lee’s five-year ban, which he held while he held a formal position at Samsung. Following the news, the company’s shares rose 1% in Seoul.

After being granted the pardon, Lee said, “I will work harder and do my duty as an entrepreneur.” “We will contribute to the economy through continued investment and youth job creation, and meet the expectations of the people and the care of the government,” he said.

Lee has been Samsung’s de facto leader since 2014, when his father suffered a heart attack and fell into a coma. Senior Lee passed away in 2020.

His pardon comes ahead of Liberation Day, which commemorates Korea’s liberation from Japanese imperial rule in 1945.

Lee, popularly known as Jay Y. Lee, was sentenced to five years in prison for embezzlement and bribery in August 2017, but in 2018 an appeals court dismissed some of the charges and granted a suspended sentence. He was released after less than a year. Sentence.

However, Lee was returned to prison in January 2021 after being sentenced to two and a half years without parole after the Seoul High Court convicted him of embezzlement and bribery charges. He was released on parole last August on Liberation Day.

The group for which President Yoon Suk-yeol was pardoned or reinstated included Mr. Lee, Shin Dong-bin, chairman of Lotte Group, and two other business leaders.

“We will reinstate Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who recently finished his term, to revitalize the economy and overcome the economic crisis,” said South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon on Friday.

Despite an uncertain economic environment exacerbated by long-term supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine, Samsung has outlined some bold investment plans this year. In May, the South Korean conglomerate announced it would inject more than $350 billion into its operations and create tens of thousands of new jobs over the next five years. Most of it will be in South Korea.

No Restrictions on Lee Employment

This pardon opened the way for Lee to work without restrictions.

According to South Korean law, if a person is convicted of embezzlement or breach of trust worth more than 500 million won, he or she cannot work for a company related to the crime for five years after serving a sentence. Once he returns to work, Lee’s employment restrictions will be lifted.

But his legal troubles may not be over.

He faces another trial over a controversial merger in 2015. Eleven Samsung executives, including Lee, were indicted in 2020 on charges including illegal trading, stock manipulation and perjury.

That case is still pending.

