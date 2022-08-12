20+ annual startup events in Europe to boost your knowledge, network and inspiration





Arriving at a tech event comes with a certain amount of thrill and excitement. The people you meet, the conversations you have – you never know when an attractive business opportunity will present itself.

Well, this is the magic of it, after all. Technology events bring together founders, investors and other ecosystem players under one roof. This can only lead to something good.

Attending conferences is a must in the entrepreneurial world, and you’re probably already aware of this. If you’re looking for the best tech and startup events in Europe, we’ve got you covered. In no particular order!

Central European tech & startup event Alpha Wolves

Alpha Wolves is an exclusive two-day forum in Warsaw, Poland and online aimed at connecting venture capital LPs with fund managers and high-growth scale-ups.

Website | Location: Poland

wolf summit

If you’re looking for startup events in Europe, look no further. The Wolves Summit is an online, face-to-face event usually held in Poland, but 2022 will be the first year the conference will be held in another country, Austria. Wolves Summit is a CEE-focused event aimed at stimulating innovation, more investment, and helping technology companies recruit the best talent in the region.

Website | Location: Poland

Podim DX

The Podim conference, held in person and online in Slovenia, aims to open new business opportunities for innovation leaders by meeting with investors and facilitating knowledge exchange.

Website | Location: Slovenia

next round meeting

Next Round is a VC-focused CEE conference that facilitates strategic and transactional discussions between the European investment community and EU institutions. The event is limited and registration is required to obtain tickets.

Website | Location: Slovenia

infobip shift

Infobip Shift is a developer conference in Croatia that brings together the global technology community, including developers, software engineers, product owners and founders. The conference will be held in a hybrid format to promote learning, networking and innovation. All of them are dedicated to people who are passionate about software.

Website | Location: Croatia

Photo Credit: Wolves Summit 2021 Archive Tech & Startup Event in Eastern Europe Innovation Explorer

Innovation Explorer is an annual event in Sofia, Bulgaria that brings together business leaders with big and exciting ideas from around the world. Each year the conference focuses on a specific topic, and in 2022 an Innovation Explorer was held under the title ‘Think Further’.

Website | Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

DigitalKConference

DigitalK is one of Bulgaria’s leading events on digital transformation. Global business leaders, founders, investors and digital marketing professionals gather for a startup competition.

Website | Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

texylvanian conference

The Techsylvania conference will be held in person and online in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. This is where business and technology meet, featuring keynotes from regional tech leaders, Startup Avalanche pitching competitions, and tech workshops.

Website | Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Bucharest Tech Week

Bucharest Tech Week is one of the biggest tech festivals in Romania. It’s usually split between business summits, where there are panel discussions and keynotes, and tech expos, where tech junkies can test out different gadgets.

Website | Location: Bucharest, Romania

Watch the ITS Summit

The SEE ITS Summit will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria and aims to promote the development of the region’s ecosystem and position South-Eastern Europe as a leading outsourcing destination on the world map. The event will be accompanied by his SEE ITS Awards, which honor the efforts of local businesses, investors and governments that have contributed to the growth of the ITS ecosystem.

Website | Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

website festival

Webit is an annual event that combines a conference agenda that connects the worlds of startups, businesses and policy with the Startup Challenge that showcases the most innovative companies from Europe and the world. The next event is the Winter 2022 Founders’ Games Startup Challenge Finals, where finalists will compete for his $6 million investment prize, the largest in the world.

Website | Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Image Credit: Techsylvania 2019 Western European Startup Event 4YFN on the Techsylvania facebook page

Based in Barcelona, ​​the event combines startup pitching sessions, conference keynotes, discussions among top industry experts, and networking activities.

Website | Location: Barcelona, ​​Spain

hub.berlin conference

The Hub.berlin Conference is a business tech festival that brings together CEOs, entrepreneurs, political leaders and industry experts from around the world to network and accelerate the pace of digitization.

Website | Location: Berlin, Germany

Bits & Pretzels

Bits & Pretzels is an annual conference for founders and aspiring entrepreneurs in Munich, Germany during Oktoberfest. Nearly 5,000 entrepreneurs, investors and startup enthusiasts will come together for two full days to learn, network, inspire and matchmake.

Website | Location: Munich, Germany

European Metaverse Summits & Awards

In 2022, the annual European Metaverse Summit & Awards will be held in Berlin, Germany. The summit brings together disruptors, innovators and agile giants of Europe’s Metaverse ecosystem. The award aims to distinguish leading companies that have embraced Web 3.0 and the Metaverse.

Website | Location: Berlin, Germany

START Summit

START Summit is one of Europe’s largest student-led technology and startup conferences aimed at connecting young entrepreneurs, investors and companies. It features fireside chats, panel discussions, pitching contests, keynotes, workshops and matchmaking.

Website | Location: St. Gallen, Switzerland

web summit

WebSummit is an annual event in Lisbon, Portugal that brings together technology company founders and CEOs, fast-growing startups, policy makers, and heads of state to discuss innovation and the future of technology.

Website | Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Tech.eu Summit

The Tech.eu Summit is an event organized by Tech.eu. Tech.eu is an online publication dedicated to the growing European technology industry. It is a gathering place for the founders, operators, investors and corporate leaders of Europe’s leading technology start-ups with the aim of enhancing the exchange of good practice between Western and Eastern Europe.

Website | Location: Brussels, Belgium

Scandinavian startup event Latitude59

The event will be held in Tallinn, Estonia and online, offering founders the opportunity to network, hear discussions with top international players, attend pitching rounds and meet prospective investors.

Website | Location: Tallinn, Estonia

tech chill

Usually held in Riga, Latvia and online, the conference is one of the largest startup events in the Baltics. In 2022 TechChill will take place in Milan, Italy. The purpose of this conference is to bridge the gap between knowledge, networks and skills.

Website | Location: Riga, Latvia

Startup day

A business festival in Tartu, Estonia that brings together startups, traditional entrepreneurs, investors and students to celebrate entrepreneurship and connect like-minded people.

Website | Location: Estonia

slash

Slush is a startup event in Finland that brings together the global startup ecosystem. Thousands of startups and investors join his Slush each year for Agenda’s stage programs, side events and networking.

Website | Location: Helsinki, Finland

European startup event Arctic15 changed location

Arctic15 is a matchmaking event focused on trading and quality networking. Usually held in Helsinki, but from 2020 it will also be held in Stockholm.

website

0100 Conference

Held in various locations throughout the year, in-person and virtual events bring together PE and VC investors from Central and Eastern Europe to facilitate knowledge sharing and networking with targeted startups.

website

*This list is not exhaustive. If you think you’ve missed an important event, please contact us at: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/annual-tech-and-startup-events-in-europe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos