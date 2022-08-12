Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 launch: what you need to know





Alongside the recently launched Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi has announced the Redmi K50 Ultra and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4. Redmi K50 Ultra is his first Redmi smartphone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 is a larger version of Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro. Everything you need to know about the latest devices is here.

Redmi K50 Ultra

The Redmi K50 Ultra is the first Redmi phone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The phone features his 3,725 mm vapor chamber which Xiaomi claims helps keep the phone cool even after two hours of gaming.

Redmi K50 Ultra features a 12-bit 6.67 inch AMOLED display and an ambient color temperature sensor. The display resolution is 1220 x 2712 pixels. This is accompanied by a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, and a PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) of 1,920Hz.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner that can also measure heart rate. On the back of the Redmi K50 Ultra is a triple camera setup with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is equipped with a 20MP Sony IMX596 20MP sensor.

Users can choose between 8GB and 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, IR blaster and dual-band GNSS. The phone has dual stereo speakers. The device has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The phone is available in black, blue and silver colors.

Purchasing the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost you 3,000 RMB (approximately Rs 35,483). The 256GB version is 100 RMB higher at 3,100 RMB (approximately Rs 36,665). Those looking to purchase the 12GB RAM and 256GB versions will have to pay CNY 3,400 (approximately Rs 40,214) while the 12GB and 512GB versions are priced at CNY 3,700 (approximately Rs 43,762).

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, which is also found in last year’s Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro. It has a 12.4 inch LCD screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is HDR10 certified, supports Dolby Vision, and has a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The back of the tablet has a dual camera setup with a 2MP depth sensor with a 50MP primary lens and a selfie camera with a 20MP Sony IMX596 sensor. It’s backed by a massive 10,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, which Xiaomi claims can fully charge in 68 minutes.

As for pricing, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 6GB and 128GB internal storage versions can be purchased at CNY 3,000 (around Rs 35,483), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage versions are priced at CNY 3,500 (around Rs 41,397). It is still unknown if Redmi K50 Ultra and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 will launch in India.

