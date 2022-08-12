Google employees fear the worst as company quietly extends hiring freeze





Google employees are nervous because they have yet to reverse what was intended as a two-week hiring freeze, describing a “real change in mood”.

1. Google has quietly extended its hiring freeze. The company announced a two-week hiring freeze in July, but with the search giant showing no signs of reversing it, employees said it was their job. We worry about what it means for us.

The company has yet to officially lift the freeze, and some workers fear tougher disciplinary action and roles not being filled. say you’ve already seen “Everyone was talking about the company tightening its belts,” said one employee after CEO Sundar Pichai said the company’s headcount was not commensurate with its productivity. In a screenshot seen by Insider, Google Cloud Sales his leader threatened employees that a “holistic survey of sales productivity and general productivity” would be conducted and results should come next quarter. He said blood would be shed in the streets. .”

Inside a “real change of mood” on Google.

In other news:

2. New data shows U.S. cities getting the least attention for tech jobs. Tech workers have long flocked to San Francisco and New York City, but jobs are being created throughout the Midwest and South, including states like Kansas and Michigan. cities are highlighted.

3. Facebook and Instagram are going through a “mid-life crisis.” A tech analyst told Insider that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, may increasingly rely on old strategies when competing with younger startups. Here’s what else the analyst said:

4. The CEO of event startup Pollen has blamed COVID-19 and the tech crash. Pollen has been the subject of weeks of speculation after laying off 200 people in May. increase. The company’s CEO also complained about his leak to the media in an email sent to hundreds of employees, which was quickly leaked to the media. Click here for details.

5. Elon Musk’s legal team has accused Twitter of hiding key witnesses. and this is reported to be the main problem with the $44 billion contract. The latest installment of Musk v. Twitter’s legal drama.

6. Startup founders need to master the “warm intro” to reach potential investors. In the midst of a recession, when investors spend more cautiously, many are returning to warm referrals or being referred by another founder who they trust as an early indicator of success. We asked investors how they pull off a warm intro.

7. Apple’s blue speech bubble is why people keep buying iPhones. This week, Google asked Apple to change the way Android displays text in green speech bubbles, but don’t hold your breath waiting for Apple to give in. Blue text helps you stay on top of your consumers. Why Apple Won’t Change Text His Messages Soon.

8. LinkedIn is rolling out new features to give creators more ways to share visual content. LinkedIn creators will soon have access to new tools to drive discovery and engagement in their apps, according to TechCrunch. Check out what new features are available here.

Odds and Finishes:

9. Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is basically free with a Galaxy trade-in at AT&T. Through a massive pre-order deal, AT&T offers him $1,000 off one of Samsung’s new foldable smartphones when he trades in a Galaxy phone. Click here for the contract method.

10. Twitter users should be aware of these hidden features. From disabling read receipts to viewing lists added by other users, we’ve rounded up some of the most useful features hidden inside the app.

