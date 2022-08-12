Houston Methodist to Build Tech Hub in Aeon





Houston Methodist plans to build an innovation hub to advance medical technology within Ion, a midtown technology park and innovation district.

Scheduled to open later this year, the technology hub will be modeled after the Houston Methodist Center for Innovation Technology Hub and will open on the Methodist campus in early 2020 to showcase the latest innovations in healthcare technologies such as telemonitoring and telemonitoring. provides a laboratory environment for virtual reality. The ion’s space becomes a reduced version of the original space.

The aim of the expansion into Aeon is to work with other tenants and entrepreneurs across a range of industries, including aerospace, energy and oil and gas companies already embedded in the innovation hub, said Michelle Stansbury. Vice President of Innovation and IT Applications said. Houston Methodist.

Across industries that can help transform healthcare in the digital space, Stansbury really wants to tap into the talent of entrepreneurs entering that space. I have always believed that there are many

About HoustonChronicle.com: Take a look inside Houston’s new tech hub, Aeon, inside a revamped Sears

Housed in a renovated former Sears building in Midtown, Zion debuted last year and offers space for tenants ranging from start-ups like Microsoft and Chevron to Fortune 500 companies. Methodist and Aeon had been discussing a collaboration before the building opened, Stansbury said.

The deal has just been signed and Methodist is in talks with architects planning the space, she said.

The Methodist Tech Hub at Zion will occupy approximately 1,200 square feet of space and will initially be used for informational and educational programs, networking, mentoring, and pitch competitions.

Jan Odegard, Executive Director of The Ion, said the partnership makes a lot of sense. Aeon is only a few light rail stops away from Texas Medical Center, but Odegard said he wanted to find a way to bring the two organizations closer together.

It’s not uncommon for doctors and researchers from Texas Medical Center to come to Ion to turn ideas sketched on napkins into 3D prototypes using a prototyping lab equipped with 3D printers and laser cutters. It makes sense that one of the major hospitals in the medical center would have a space within Aeon, he said.

Odegard said he definitely wanted a closer connection[with the medical center]. We are pleased to have major medical institutions participating in the programs we have here.

Becca

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/business/article/Houston-Methodist-to-build-a-tech-hub-within-the-17369088.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos