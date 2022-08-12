Google fined $60 million for misleading Android users regarding data collection.





A federal court has ordered internet giant Google to pay a $60 million fine for misleading Android users about the collection and use of personal location data.

Between January 2017 and December 2018, Google’s Android operating system gave some smartphone users the only option to influence whether the tech giant retains and uses personally identifiable location data. I suggested that the Google account settings were the location history settings. However, there was another account setting called Web & App Activity that also allowed Google to store and use data. This was enabled by default.

Google has been fined $60 million for misleading Android users regarding data collection. Credit: AP

A federal court ruled in 2021 that Google’s conduct violated Australia’s consumer law against misleading and deceptive practices, but on Friday it charged the $1.5 trillion ($2.1 trillion) company with a total of $6,000. fined $10,000.

Gina Cass-Gottlieb, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said the agency had filed a lawsuit, but Google said that even if location history was turned off in Web & App Activity settings, said they were able to target their ads to

Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement that if the misleading language had not been made by Google, some users might have made different choices about collecting, storing and using their location information. says there is.

The ACCC estimates that approximately 1.3 million Google users in Australia may have viewed Google pages that violate the law.

Cass-Gottlieb said consumers need to be transparent about what data they collect and how they collect and use it so they can make informed decisions about who to share it with. says that there is

Google and the ACCC, part of a conglomerate called Alphabet that owns video-sharing site YouTube, have jointly filed a $60 million fine in federal court in legal proceedings. First public execution.

Google took steps to address all violating issues by December 20, 2018, so users no longer see the misleading screen.

