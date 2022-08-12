Expected transformation of science, technology and innovation in India by 2030





Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Independent Affairs Science and Technology; Minister of State for Independent Affairs Earth Sciences said the decade 2021-30 is expected to transform science, technology and innovation in India I was.

While giving a keynote address at DST (Departemnt of Science and Technology) StartUp Utsav, he spoke about the myriad aspects of development in science, technology and entrepreneurship in India.

At StartUp Utsav, organized by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, three exclusive table books were released: 2) 75 Influential Startups supported by NIDHI-Seed.3) 75 Influential Smart Startups supported by NIDHI-EIR.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/dbw1ItJ5Gj

— Dr. Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 12, 2022

Counting R&D achievements over the past eight years, Dr Singh said India’s total R&D spending has more than tripled over the past few years. The latest data show that he has over 5 million R&D personnel in India, a number that he has increased by 40-50% over the past eight years.

He said the participation of women in extramural research and development has also doubled in the past eight years and India now ranks third after the United States and China in terms of the number of PhDs awarded in science and engineering (S&E). Added that it occupies the ranks.

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that Prime Minister Modis launched StartUp India from the walls of the Red Fort in 2015, saying that there are now 75,000 startups in India on its 75th anniversary of independence.

Praising Prime Minister Modi’s initiative, Dr Singh said the special focus on science, technology and innovation has sparked the imagination of the country’s youth to innovate with new ideas and solve problems.

He went on to say that Indian startups are no longer concentrated in metropolitan areas. His 49% of start-ups are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that are emerging in areas such as IT, agriculture, aviation, education, energy, health and space sectors.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, flagship program of Technology Business Incubator (TBI) and 51 CAWACH (Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis) funded startups.

According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, India ranks as the third most attractive investment destination for technology deals in the world due to its focus on science and technology.

He said that India is one of the world’s top countries in the field of scientific research, is positioned as one of the top five countries in the field of space exploration, and is also active in emerging technologies such as quantum technology, artificial intelligence, etc. said he was working on it.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the WAR Augmentation Center with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH) program was opened up in record time by the DST when Covid hit hard. Covid products and solutions.

Overall, he said the impact and results of the DST program on innovation and entrepreneurship are significant. Facilitating 160 incubators, including 1627 women-led startups, he has fostered 12,000 startups and created 1,31,648 jobs.

Significant growth for India in the Global Innovation Index

Dr. Singh focused on India’s long-term growth. He said that among the world’s 130 economies, India has risen significantly in the global rankings of the Global Innovation Index (GII) from his 81st position in 2015 to his 46th position in 2021. said.

India ranks 2nd among 34 lower middle income economies and 1st among 10 economies in Central and South Asia in terms of GII.

The consistent improvement in the GII ranking is due to the vast knowledge capital, a vibrant startup ecosystem and some excellent work done by public and private research institutes, he added.

Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Director General of DST said: (his 6th in 2013 based on the National Science Foundation database), patents (ranked him 9th in the world for resident patent applications), and the quality of research publications (from 13th in 2013 to his current ) in the past seven years.

He pointed out that DST’s NIDHI program facilitated the active support of business incubators and other business support providers, expediting the support needed for startups.

At the DST Startup Expo, 75 influential incubated startups supported under NIDHI from various sectors across the country were showcased in 50 physical and 25 digital modes.

