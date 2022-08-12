Google outlines new algorithm improvements to improve accuracy of displayed search results





To reduce the spread of misinformation, Google will improve contextual data matching for search snippets and add more supplemental information within search results so users can decide which results are most accurate. I’m trying to add more context to my search results by doing .

First, Google improved the algorithms that drive search snippets, which are direct response results that appear in search queries.

According to Google’s description:

Using a modern AI model, the Multitasking Unified Model (MUM), the system is now able to understand the concept of consensus. Consensus is when multiple high-quality sources on the web all agree on the same fact. Our system matches snippet callouts (words called out in large font above the featured snippet) against other high-quality sources on the web to ensure that even if the sources use different words, You can check if there is general consensus on that callout. A concept to explain the same thing. We found that this consensus-based approach significantly improved the quality and usability of featured snippet callouts.

In other words, the system should be able to double-check the facts and claims stated for use in the snippet, which should help improve the accuracy of the results displayed.

Additionally, Google says it’s better at understanding when featured snippets don’t provide the right context.

This is especially useful for unanswered questions. For example, a recent search for when Snoopy assassinated Abraham Lincoln provided a snippet highlighting the exact date and information about the Lincoln assassination, which is clearly the most useful way to display this result. There is none. .

According to Google, featured snippets were displayed 40% less in such cases, helping improve immediate answers while preventing the spread of misleading or false answers.

It probably won’t help site managers trying to drive traffic from Google. While snippets provide searchers with immediate answers, they also reduce the need for users to click through to the actual site, so this could be an improvement to his UI for Google, but the web Not suitable for admins or users who rely on search referrals (i.e. everyone). Drive users to your content.

Okay, Google is fine, everyone else is fine. Keep an eye on your SEO data for potential drops as a result (but good luck if this turns out to be the cause).

In addition, Google[この結果について]We’re also looking at giving searchers more context as to why they’re seeing certain results, such as expanded context within elements.

As you can see in this example, the update adds information about how widely distributed the source is, online reviews about the source or company, and information about site ownership. This helps provide important context about the information presented and can affect a searcher’s view of the accuracy of the information listed.

Google is also expanding Content Advisory warnings to search results where the system does not place a high degree of confidence in the overall quality of available results.

Google says this does not indicate a lack of useful information or poor quality for a particular result, but simply adds context about the overall set of results on the page.

In today’s world where people rely more and more on uncovering facts using web sources, the accuracy of information is becoming more and more important. Social media platforms are often perceived as a major stumbling block in this regard. This is because social media platforms provide the ability for anyone to broadcast anything about a particular topic, regardless of whether it is true or not. This is one factor that has led to an overall decline in trust in online media outlets. .

In fact, Google itself recently partnered with YouGov on a new study. The survey found that 62% of Internet users believe they see false or misleading information every week.

It’s harder than ever to separate fact from fiction. As such, such additions are important to ensure trust in our products and to keep search, the leading platform for all kinds of research, as accurate and valuable as possible for all users.

No one wants to encourage the spread of misinformation, but at the same time, no one wants to stop people from sharing their views and perspectives. These new additions aim to strike a balance between these factors by adding contextual matching to Google’s search results to better align with the overall consensus from authoritative sources. increase.

