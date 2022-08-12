Google’s Pixel 6a display can run at 90Hz if you’re willing to mod





Google’s mid-range Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display running at 60Hz, but there’s a way to unlock the 90Hz mode. Twitter user TheLunarixus has created a mod to unlock his 90Hz mode on the Pixel 6a. We are also working on a custom ROM that will make it easier for Pixel 6a owners to unlock the improved refresh rate.

Verge Senior Editor Sean Hollister has tested this mod on his Pixel 6a and confirmed it works. What we don’t know is if the display panel really supports 90Hz, or if this is effectively overclocking it for a faster refresh rate. I commented on whether or not it is actually a display panel limitation.

Our Pixel 6a runs at 90Hz. Screenshot by Sean Hollister/The Verge

This mod exists because many in the Android community were out of curiosity after noticing that the Samsung display on the Pixel 6a shares some similarities with the larger Pixel 6 display. Google says he enabled 90Hz on the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 panel, but the two displays aren’t quite the same.

Mods are currently very complex. To unlock the 90Hz option on the Pixel 6a, you’ll need to enable debug mode and OEM unlocking in settings (which may not be possible with locked carrier handsets). Then unlock the bootloader and manually flash the Android 13 beta by disabling some checks and flashing a modified vendor_boot image.

If all that comes to mind, or if you’ve never heard of XDA Developers, it’s probably best to wait for a custom ROM. to 90Hz is unlocked.

Other members of the Android community have also tested this mod and confirmed its legitimacy. Mishaal Rahman noticed a green tint on his handset after applying the mod.

There are also concerns about the long-term effects on the Pixel 6a display. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has warned that Samsung may not rate its Pixel 6as displays at up to 90Hz, and that this is likely overclocking. He said he doesn’t know completely.

As far as power goes, I’m not going to push the panel any further. All this mod consists of is adding a new frequency mode to the driver with altered height and width values ​​with timings from the Pixel 6s s6e3fc3 driver, says TheLunarixus. No voltages or anything changed here. Use your own gamma table.

In any case, TheLunarixus told The Verge that they are working on a custom ROM with ROM-side modifications and have it fully stabilized for publication. Keep an eye on our own handsets to see if unlocking the 90Hz mode has any long-term implications – Google or Samsung as to why the 90Hz option isn’t officially available on the Pixel 6a. I hope Display will comment.

