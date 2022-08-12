How Google was under pressure from all sides after Roe’s death





The following month, 17 Republican Attorneys General wrote to Pichai asking against. They said the move to suppress pro-life search results on the orders of Democratic officials “violates the most basic tenets of the American idea market” and “actively harms women seeking essential support.” It will affect,’ he claimed.

The dueling reaction highlighted a new political flashpoint for Google. The tech giant has long faced concerns from lawmakers over its sheer reach and mountains of data about its users. But in the wake of Roe’s death, Google, perhaps more than any of its tech peers, has come under renewed scrutiny over how its users’ data and how its platform impacts abortion seekers. I was.

In May, amid reports that Roe would be overturned, dozens of Democratic lawmakers wrote to Google calling the company’s practice of collecting and storing vast amounts of location data from cellphones “a crackdown. It would allow it to become a tool for far-right extremists seeking For those seeking reproductive health care,” another group of U.S. lawmakers wrote in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on June 24, the same day that the Supreme Court ruled Roe. He said Google and Apple should be investigated for ad-tracking practices that officials said could be harmful.

In response to the protests, Google announced in July that it would start deleting location history for users who visited abortion and fertility clinics. Google also said it would add an option for Fitbit users to bulk delete their menstrual data. (Google-owned fitness trackers previously gave users the option to delete period tracking data for each record.)

But even as Google tweaks some of its policies, it continues to face pressure from Democrats, privacy advocates, and even some employees to say more to protect abortion-seeking women. You are asked to do something. In this year’s midterm elections, the House pushed back the steps it would take.

Danielle Citron, a law professor at the University of Virginia and author of the upcoming “The Fight for Privacy,” told CNN Business in an email about the location change. “If Google is serious about protecting personal information, it should not collect information related to pregnancy, abortion, or other reproductive health conditions or treatments from any of its services, including Search. should be removed immediately).”

New Jersey Democratic Senator Corey, one of the signatories to the letter to the FTC and a June letter to President Joe Biden calling for the passage of an executive order defending reproductive rights Booker applauded the move, but suggested that Google still has work to do. In a statement provided to CNN Business, Booker said, “This is a good first step, and companies like Google are targeting abortion seekers and using their own data to implement privacy protections against criminalization.” We need to continue to evaluate how we can use

Workers in the Alphabet Union, which includes hundreds of employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet, aren’t happy either.

“The truth is, Google’s claims to start removing certain types of location data simply aren’t enough. User data from Google searches, and other data collected and stored by various Alphabet products, can be used during pregnancy. It poses a significant risk to people inside and out,” Alejandra Beatty, a member of the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA and technical program manager for Alphabet-owned Verily, told CNN Business.

In response to a request for comment on this article, Google pointed to CNN Business a blog post last month announcing changes to location history. In that post, Google senior executive Jen Fitzpatrick said, “Protecting user privacy and protecting data is core to what Google does,” pointing to the importance of privacy, especially for health-related data. Did.

Fitzpatrick also noted concerns about data sharing with law enforcement, saying that Google is “committed to protecting users from inappropriate government requests for data, and overly broad and legal We will continue to oppose unfavorable requests to

Still, some privacy pundits have expressed concerns about how Google and other companies comply with law enforcement, in particular the list of devices that are within a certain perimeter at a certain time. Others point to Google’s role in meeting law enforcement requests for geofence warrants for Internet companies. According to the company’s latest transparency report, the number of geofence warrants filed with Google by U.S. police increased from 982 in 2018 to 11,554 in 2020.

In some cases, Google says it asks you to provide less information or refuses to provide such information altogether. But this fear adds to the underlying concerns the privacy advocate has for her Google and its peers.

As Citron puts it, “Our cellphones are a treasure trove and, with a warrant, they provide detailed reproductive information.”

