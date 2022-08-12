Cult of the Lamb Is Animal Crossing Meets Hades And Must Be Played





I haven’t been outside much of my loot-based live-service efforts in video games lately, but this has been a pretty barren year for releases, and whether it’s roaming or not, it’s all in my comfort zone. Now out of the Zone cyberpunk city as a cat, or sacrificing livestock to an imprisoned Lovecraftian god.

The second is Cult of the Lamb, a new game released this week after early previews and arguably the most fun game we’ve had in recent months. I remember being convinced to try it when there was so much buzz around Hades. And now the same applies here. There, the Lamb cult with part of his DNA in Hades does the same.

What would happen to the Lamb Cult if, instead of building a nice village in Animal Crossing, they created a cult facility where villagers were enslaved and sacrificed to a mythical blood god. Rendered in cute cartoon form It reminds me of the old Happy Tree Friends cartoons I probably haven’t thought of in over a decade.

The game is split between Animal Crossing-like recruitment and homeland management, and the actual gameplay is similar to Hades, with endless runs through different maps. You mainly dodge slashes and rolls, but you also get weapons with different powers, and can also be spells that let you fly tentacles or fire homing fireballs.Tarot cards for boosts, Go through maps collecting resources to take home, followers to recruit.

Back home, things get pretty weird. Here you are responsible for feeding your cult members, providing them with a place to sleep, and maintaining their faith in you. However, they are responsible for praying to your idol in the middle of the camp, generating one of the game’s primary resources, and listening to sermons that will help you upgrade your combat outside.

The game also has a series of rituals that can be unlocked, events that are thrown for cult members. These range from delightful, lovely celebratory feasts that fill everyone’s hunger meters, to pretty dark human sacrifices to gain power for you, or I mean two cult members make it public until you consider one of them. You’ve unlocked the Fight Pit to make life or death with thumbs up or thumbs down, gladiator style.

If Cult of the Lamb has its flaws, its combat can feel a little basic and its base management can feel a little tedious, but the overall loop here is satisfying, and the concept/execution of a cartoon animal murder cult is fun and messed up like I wanted it to be. It seems we’re headed for the final boss defeating ending, but it’s very clear that the game is designed to allow players to build vast and elaborate compounds and continue farming in the wild for as long as they want. I don’t know how long it will take to clear the main story, but it seems like a lot so far.

