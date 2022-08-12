Cult Of The Lamb is an adorable gross mashup of some of the best indie game ideas.





Cult of the Ram Image: Devolver Digital

Every Friday, AV Club staff will launch a weekly open thread for discussing game plans and recent gaming glories. this weekend?

I’m not new to the dire state of video game nomenclature, especially video game genre nomenclature. For example, one of the fastest growing branches of the genre is called roguelike, and the rogue in question is a 42-year-old Unix game that very few people have ever played before, and that’s why It doesn’t share many similarities with roguelikes.

Anyway: Cult Of The Lamb is the new Frostpunk-ish roguelike Dont Starve-a-thon from Devolver Digital and studio Massive Monster. Pretty good!

I’m sorry, I’m sorry, maybe I was a little too loud. But in a world where a lot of indie game design can make developers feel like they’re playing Lego with a variety of viable and trendy game parts, such weird and unlikely chimeras come to fruition. It is interesting to see the And that can’t even take into account all the other pieces going on in this dark and bloody little package. It also pulls off a bit of the old Happy Tree Friends trick by taking a very cute cartoon design and explicitly doing a Lovecraftian ringer.

The basic premise is simple: you are the last lamb (like a shaggy little sheep). Once an eldritch patron has brought you back to life to exact his revenge and form a cult of merry little animals that worship in their name, this is exactly what you’re going to do. It is split into major branches. Cult management involves building temples, leading ceremonies, and dealing with opposition members. In Crusade you go out into the world to kill your way to justice.

Naturally, the cult side is where Frostpunk influences come in. Cult’s resource management elements aren’t quite as brutal as 11-bit Studio’s super-grim apocalypse sim, but you’ll find yourself forced to balance keeping people happy and keeping them alive. (More specifically, while repeatedly offering a series of binary choices that shape how you grow your swarm, Cult Of The Lamb has none of the moral elements that made Frostpunk so depressing. are excluded.)

On the other hand, for those who have spent a lot of time in the roguelike world over the past decade, this crusade will feel familiar: procedurally generated levels, all the little enemies flying around the screen. Melee combat built around tracking, to stay ahead of a series of randomized upgrade power curves. The gameplay is satisfying enough, but it’s a crowded genre, and with cult fighting alone, it’s just a “bonus”.

The fascinating part is how the two sides interact: Crusades generate resources that allow your cult to thrive, and the stronger your cult, the more bloody work you do. More spiritual power is born that can escape from followers to make more success. That deeply satisfying loop is only created by the glee of the cute and brutal world the game presents. is: human (deer, rabbit, etc.) sacrifice is a perfectly viable and acceptable way of handling personnel matters in this particular organization. A cultist politely coming up to you and asking you to serve them a meal made from actual fecal matter that you have cleared from the ground? Well, who do you judge, especially when it keeps their faith meter nice and high? At least it’s better than calling a video game Frostpunker or Soulslike.

