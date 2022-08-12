Google has launched Simplicity Sprints.here is your DIY version





You don’t need to hire a bunch of project managers or expensive consultants to make your job easier.

In late July, Google announced its first Simplicity Sprint. It aims at better results in less time. According to CEO Sundar Pichai, Simplicity Sprints encourages employees to work with greater clarity and efficiency. Identify which speed bumps can be removed for better, faster results. And how to take an entrepreneurial approach to eliminating waste.

Most of us don’t simplify our work because we don’t know where to start. What do you need to simplify first and how do you make that time? And how do you determine what corporate bureaucracy and what you are allowed to change?

Ten years ago, when I started interviewing people around the world about why we became Simple Wins, I asked these same questions. Surprisingly, there were few solutions to workplace complexity. Other than software methodologies Agile and Lean Six Sigma (the pronouns of 90’s big manufacturers), organizations didn’t have many options for simplification.

Today, you don’t need to hire dozens of project managers or expensive consultants to make your job easier. All you need is the desire to make a difference and the willingness to try the DIY sprints below.

1. Simplify forms/documents/reports that require more than 30 minutes or 3 employees. Which documents, forms, or reports are time consuming for your organization? Do you know if other teams are duplicating the same work or data? Takes more than 30 minutes to complete or teams of 3 or more List all forms, documents, and reports that require members to instantly spot opportunities for simplification.

From here, decide which of these tasks can be streamlined, suspended, or eliminated. If buy-in from upper management is required, use solution-driven language to structure the request (i.e. this change will force the team to devote X hours each week to his strategic goals such as Y and Z I can). If no one has missed the task by the next quarter and there are no ill effects, take steps to remove it permanently.

2. Encourage and reward employees who create workarounds that simplify frustrating processes and time-consuming tasks. When an employee creates a workaround, it indicates that a process or system is slowing down the workflow. Assuming no one’s health or safety is at risk, I’m a big fan of workarounds. exists in

To reward those who remove bottlenecks and simplify their business, announce monthly contests for the most effective workarounds. Invite people from all areas and levels of the company and remove applicant names/units from submissions to avoid bias from judges. The most effective criteria will vary by industry and size of organization, but make sure your rewards for workarounds actually motivate your employees.

3. Host a weekly or monthly streamlining session. Invite employees and leaders to be prepared to identify one task, meeting, or process that is unnecessarily complicated or redundant. The goal is to eliminate, outsource, or simplify these tasks as much as possible during the session. Consider holding these gatherings onsite. Offering free beer and snacks at 4pm happy hour tends to encourage participation or schedule for prime time for distributed teams.

Every organization wants better performance. And simplicity is your way forward. Starting with his three tactics above, you can start removing complexity and creating space for more meaningful work. Not only can these sprints be conducted virtually, in person, or hybrid, they can also be eliminated by you and your team in exchange for unproductive meetings and reports.

