



Light up Houston with Dr. Roberta L. Schwartz

Digital technology and innovation are transforming and there is no question that they will continue to strengthen the healthcare industry. Hospital systems throughout the Houston area continue to develop and implement technologies that improve patient care and workflow. The Houston Methodist is one of the nation’s most respected healthcare systems and a leader in innovative technology. That is why Houston Methodist Executive His Vice President and Chief His Innovation Officer, Dr. Roberta L. Schwartz, has joined the second annual Illuminate Houston partnership to implement solutions for patients and employees emphasized the digital and consumer-centric approach of its hospital system. The event took place the same week Houston Methodist announced it would build his innovation hub in Aeon.

Schwartz explained that hospitals are innovatively using data analytics and artificial intelligence to improve clinical efficiency and health outcomes. Houston Methodist recently announced a collaboration with BioIntelliSense to expand the use of wearable devices that allow hospitals to remotely monitor patients. Known as BioButtons, the devices can capture vitals and other biometrics at a fraction of the cost of traditional, manually collected measurements. As Houston Methodist seeks to expand the use of wearable devices, the healthcare system hopes to use the technology to serve as predictive medicine for better, more proactive patient care.

I don’t want to know you had a heart attack. “I want to know if you’re going to have a heart attack,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz acknowledged that innovation in the healthcare industry can be challenging, but said it was important to plan for and find sustainable solutions that patients and healthcare professionals can adopt well into the future. I got

The more you worry about the present, the less you can plan for the future. And if I’m not making people uncomfortable, she said, I’m not innovative.

Houston Methodist’s investment in innovation is evident in recent announcements. Aeon’s hospital technology hub, due to open later this year, will model the Hospital Systems Center for Innovation Technology Hub on a smaller scale, according to the Houston Chronicle. The original hub opened in 2020 to serve as a lab for testing healthcare software and innovations.

The Center for Innovation was founded in 2018 and has since launched several initiatives within the hospital, including CareSense, an automated patient education program, and the Virtual Intensive Care Unit, a virtual emergency care and remote monitoring center.

Learn more about innovation, collaboration, challenges, and exciting developments in the healthcare industry at the Texas Medical Center Partnership 2022 State of the Texas Medical Center on September 20.

