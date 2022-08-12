“There will be blood in the streets”





Google executives have warned of layoffs if results don’t meet expectations, telling employees to get in shape or ship.

An employee who works in Google Cloud’s sales organization said he was told by a senior leader that there was a “holistic study of sales productivity and general productivity.”

3rd Quarter Results “Don’t Look Up, [then] There will be blood on the streets,’ according to a message passed on to the sales team. The warning was first reported by Insider.

Employees told news sites they fear layoffs after the company quietly extended a hiring freeze this month without making an announcement.

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees at an all-hands meeting late last month that they should focus and be more productive due to severe economic headwinds that are forcing widespread austerity across the tech sector. He said it needed improvement.

Google reportedly threatened to furlough employees if they didn’t deliver results.Google CEO Sundar Pichai is pictured above.Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pichai said he wanted to solicit ideas from employees on how to get “better results faster.”

We are clearly facing a challenging macro environment with growing uncertainty about the future,” Pichai said.

All in all, there is real concern that our productivity isn’t up to the required level for the number of people we have.

The search engine announced a two-week hiring freeze last month, but has so far not reversed its decision, leaving employees to fear the worst, Insider reports.

Since Pichai’s comment, “everyone was talking about the company tightening its belts,” one employee told an insider.

Google isn’t the only tech company to warn its employees.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook parent company Meta, slams a string of cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, as “one of the worst recessions we’ve seen in recent history.” Did.

Zuckerberg also revealed that the company will let go of employees who fail to perform up to standard.

Heavy economic headwinds force Google and other tech giants to tighten their belts.Getty Images

Realistically, there are a lot of people at the company who probably shouldn’t be here, Zuckerberg said at an all-hands meeting in late June.

Facebook’s social media rival Twitter recently canceled job openings for men in Palo Alto as part of the San Francisco-based company’s job cuts.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal informed employees of a hiring pause in a message earlier this year, citing recent delays in meeting growth and revenue targets.

Tesla has been in turmoil since CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy it for $44 billion. Twitter is now suing Musk for enforcing its terms.

