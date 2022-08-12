FHWA and FTA Award $49.2 Million Innovative Technology Grants





The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) award $49.2 million in innovative technology grants to improve mobility and multimodal connectivity on Americas highways and transit systems Did.

FHWA has awarded Intelligent Transportation Assistance for 10 projects that use advanced Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology to improve mobility and safety, reduce congestion, and assist underserved communities. Awarded US$45.2 million in Traffic Congestion Management Technology Deployment (ATCMTD) grants.

The FTA has awarded $4 million in Mobility Innovation Enhancement (EMI) grants to nine transit agencies and organizations in six states and the District of Columbia to improve access and mobility for transit users.

With these grants, the Biden-Harris administration is helping communities provide modern transportation systems that connect people to where they want to go more affordably, efficiently and safely, according to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Pete Buttigieg said. We are excited to support these innovative solutions that improve driving and public transportation for Americans in urban, suburban, and rural areas.

ATCMTD grants expand access to transportation for rural and urban communities, improve connectivity, and foster innovations that help prepare transportation systems in the Americas for the future. Stephanie Pollack, Acting Federal Highway Administrator, said. The program uses advanced technology and innovation to promote safety for drivers and transit passengers, and funds projects across the country that others can learn from as a model for their country.

The FTA’s Enhancing Mobility Innovation Program provides more tools to improve mobility and make all modes of transportation easier to use and more attractive to riders. The funding will help recipients test new innovations with the goal of deploying long-term solutions that improve the lives of people in their communities.

ATCMTD 2021 projects and amounts:

Alabama Department of Transportation US$5,000,000 Proactive Route Operations to Avoid Traffic Congestion (PROACT) State of Alabama with advanced technology to improve I-65 operations.

CaliforniaPort of Los Angeles US$3,000,000Advanced technology at the Port of Los Angeles gateway has improved operations for trucking, drayage, and terminal operators.

City of Chicago, Illinois US$3,990,000 Chicago Centralized Transit Signal Priority Project prioritizes buses at signals.

Kansas, Kansas Department of Transportation $6,679,072 Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor Project Advanced Technology – Delivers traffic, weather and other operational information to commercial trucks to optimize cargo routing.

KentuckyKentucky Transportation Cabinet US$5,147,300Kentuckys Integrated safety technology that uses wrong-way driving and ITS to detect and deter wrong-way accidents.

New JerseySouth Jersey Transportation Authority US$8,748,763 Smart, connected Atlantic City highway deploys cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology to support the connected and automated vehicles of the future .

North Dakota North Dakota Department of Transportation US$1,449,000 Electric vehicle user range anxiety solution for rural North Dakota provides additional EV charging stations.

OhioNEORide US$1,493,313 EZConnect An open, cloud-based mobility center that provides one-stop access to the travel needs of underserved customers.

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee US$4,577,721 An end-to-end decision support system for integrated smart power grid and transportation system management.

WashingtonWashington State Department of Transportation US$5,122,345Washington State Ferries Terminal Wait Times Traveler Information System.

EMI 2021 projects and amounts:

CaliforniaMetropolitan Transportation Commission US$500,000San Francisco Bay Area Regional Demand Responsive Transit Brokerage Service.

City of Richmond US$250,000Unify Richmond Moves

City of Santa Monica US$330,432 Big Blue Bus anonymous and periodic digital interception surveys.

Washington, DC, District of Columbia Council of Government US$250,000 Vampur Micro-Transit Pilot: Creating software to increase Vampur as a viable mode of public transportation for people with limited mobility.

University of Maryland, Maryland – College Park $800,000 A software-based solution for smart, equitable travel demand management.

New York Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority US$283,219 Verification of eligibility for low-income fares via connection to other state databases.

OhioNEORide US$338,600 Real-time open data exchange for demand response software using the EZConnect Mobility Hub transactional data standard.

OregonMobilityData US$798,000 Improve the traveler experience by openly distributing high-quality, multimodal service information.

Texas NTT Data Inc USD 500,000 Transit Data Twin and Simulator.

