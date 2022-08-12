Google-backed fusion reactor needs to run eight times hotter than ITER





TAE Technologies hopes to use hydrogen and boron to generate fusion energy. Its reactor is linear rather than circular and uses a hybrid particle accelerator approach. At this time, no fusion reactor has shown a net energy gain.

A California fusion startup called TAE Technologies made headlines last month when it raised $250 million in funding from giants including Chevron and Google. The company says its approach to fusion differs from popular notions and says it could have an alternative commercial fusion power plant on the market by the 2030s.

To understand what makes TAE’s approach to fusion stand out, we spoke with plasma physicist and company CEO Michl Binderbauer.

How a fusion reactor works

Nuclear fusion is literally an umbrella term that covers any reaction in which the nuclei of two different atoms fuse together. It’s that simple. This is in contrast to nuclear fission, where one nucleus splits into two. Fusion usually takes place in light elements with low atomic numbers (the number of protons in the nucleus), while fission takes place in heavy elements with much higher atomic numbers.

For both fission and fusion, choosing the right elements is critical. In nuclear fusion, elements above a certain atomic size may fuse, but because they do not produce the abundant energy associated with the promise of the fusion industry. Focuses on absolutely light elements. ITER, a large-scale proof-of-concept fusion reactor to be built over the next decade in southern France, will use the hydrogen isotopes deuterium and tritium. The name means exactly what you are thinking. Deuterium has an atomic mass of 2 and tritium has an atomic mass of 3.

ITER also represents the tokamak, the most typical fusion reactor at the moment. This is a doughnut-shaped canister in which a very powerful magnet controls a swirling plasma reaching millions of degrees. Plasma is where nuclear fusion reactions take place, releasing energy that scientists can collect and turn into electricity. Deuterium and tritium fuel models are also common, but tritium is very rare and must be specially made from lithium for ITER.

All of that could be forgiven for a fusion energy proof-of-concept, but so far it’s produced more energy than the enormous amount needed to bring the machine online and launch it to millions of degrees. At temperatures no fusion reactor is even approaching. Those that are very close (and not quite close yet) will be cut off after a short amount of time. The world has watched many fusion tokamak experiments eagerly, but the stage is also being set for those trying something a little different, such as Stellarator and other forms of nuclear reactors.

New fuel, new shape Norman reactor, named after TAE technology co-founder Norman Rostoker, more than doubles target of 30 million degrees Celsius by keeping plasma stable at over 75 million degrees Celsius Did. Norman is located in Foothill Ranch, California. The fusion energy reactor was unveiled in July 2017.

TAE Technologies

That’s where TAE Technologies comes in. That fusion reactor uses a different fuel combination, and the reactor itself is a completely different form factor than a tokamak or a stellar. (Tokamak uses electric current to control the solar thermal plasma in the reactor, Stellarator does not). The TAE machine is a completely non-radioactive linear reactor because it uses hydrogen and boron. These two abundant naturally occurring elements react to produce only helium. By comparison, ITER produces helium and free neutrons, literally radiating into surrounding matter. For this reason, the TAE approach is known as non-neutron fusion.

TAE uses “a unique combination of linear plasma and accelerator physics.” And footprint sizes vary dramatically. “Our current 5th generation device, the Norman, is 24 meters long with a vacuum vessel about 4 meters long and less than 2 meters in diameter. It is about 50% larger than the ITER site and fits in a footprint of 2 acres.In contrast, the ITER site is over 100 acres and the ITER Tokamak vacuum vessel is about 20 meters in diameter and 11.5 meters high.”

Of course, there are catches. “One of the biggest challenges with hydrogen-boron is the temperature required for fusion to occur, which he said is on the order of a billion degrees. [Celsius]says Binderbauer. (By comparison, ITER “only” requires a temperature of 150 million degrees Celsius.) [Celsius] For non-fusion applications, these conditions are within reach. For context, according to NASA, the hottest part of the Sun is its core, which can reach as high as 15 million degrees Celsius.

As with many other fusion energy projects, the next decade will be critical for TAE. It also helps that the company is heavily invested by the biggest players on the planet. At the same time, we are waiting to achieve net energy from any fusion reactor, let alone one that would have to reach temperatures nearly eight times higher than ITER.

Anti-nuclear journalist Stephen B. Krivitt told Popular Mechanics in an email: “We need the right temperature, confinement time, plasma density and most importantly net power across the reactor.”

Some of these parts are still missing in all fusion reactors around the world, but they may fall into place over time.

