FEC approves Google’s plans for more political Gmail spam





please prepare. More political spam is likely to reach Gmail this year. Photo: II.studio (Shutterstock)

Guard your inbox. A poll by the Federal Election Commission on Thursday showed that more political spam emails could be sent to his Gmail users.

In a 4-1 vote, the FEC voted to approve an advisory opinion on Google’s proposed new pilot program for the 2022 election cycle. This prevents campaign emails from ending up in users’ spam folders. Back in July, Google asked the committee whether pilots were legal or considered donations-in-kind (gifts of goods or services offered to campaigns). In its advisory opinion, the FEC said the pilot did not violate any law.

This does not mean that Google will proceed with a pilot program for approved candidate committees, party committees, or leadership political action committees. The company hasn’t announced its decision yet, but if it implements the changes, it’ll at least know it’s not doing anything illegal.Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda told his Gizmodo in an email on Thursday, He said he appreciated the FEC’s prompt review of the request.

Even if Google decides to run a pilot program, that doesn’t mean there are no ways for users to send political emails to spam. Rather, users should mark these political emails as spam when they receive the first or next email, Google explained.

The FEC’s decision came after a March study by researchers at North Carolina State University found that Gmail marked 59.3% more emails from right-wingers as spam than right-wing candidates. The news will most likely be celebrated by Republicans. left. In response, Republicans have introduced legislation to ban email providers from marking emails that consumers choose to receive as spam.

But as The Washington Post reported, the authors of a study cited by outraged Republicans say politicians are picking results and misrepresenting their findings. Muhammad Shahzad, one of the study’s lead authors, said the post showed that Gmail’s spam filter was biased in the default behavior of newly created email accounts. However, when researchers simulated user preferences by marking some emails as spam and leaving the rest in the inbox, Gmail’s spam filters adapted.

What we saw was that after they were put into use, Gmail’s bias was mostly gone, but that wasn’t the case with Outlook and Yahoo, said Shahzad, an associate professor at North Carolina State University.

Google claims the research is seriously flawed and says Gmail has no political bias when it comes to spam.

On the user side, the news of FEC’s decision was not welcomed. The agency’s site was flooded with more than 2,500 comments, and there was a lot of criticism of the proposed pilot.

If you want me to switch to my Yahoo account full time, fill my inbox with political spam. I am not married to your service, read the comment from Thomas Beard on July 11th.

Another commenter named Kathryn Workman said she was against thpilot, noting that it was already inundated with unwanted emails. A lot of it is political. Workman does not want to receive any more unsolicited emails from political individuals and political groups, she added.

I am very literate and read political information every day. If you need additional information, contact the sources you need or sign up for emails, Workman said.

Castaeda said Google will now consider positive and negative feedback received during the public comment period.

The goal with this pilot program is to evaluate alternative ways to address concerns from high-volume senders while giving users clear control over their inboxes to minimize spam. Castaeda said. We will continue to monitor feedback as pilots roll out to ensure they are meeting their goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/gmail-google-fec-approves-more-trump-biden-spam-emails-1849403238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos