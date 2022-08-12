



If you consider all the high-tech gadgets around you today, including the device you’re using to read this article, you’ll find that they all require semiconductor chips to function.

And most of these chips aren’t made in the USA

The Biden administration wants to change that and this week the President will sign CHIPS and the Science Act into law. The company plans to allocate more than $50 billion of his to move semiconductor chip manufacturing from its current East Asian production hub to the United States.

Sourabh Gupta is a senior Asia-Pacific policy expert at the Institute for China-America Studies and joined “All Things Considered” to discuss what this means for our gadgets and what it means for America’s high-tech manufacturing industry. We discussed what we can predict about the future of

This interview has been edited for length and clarity

interview highlights

On what would happen if the US lost access to semiconductor chip imports from Asia

Without chips, life would stop. Chips are like oil, the resource that powers our electronics and in many ways effectively powers our lives. Cars have hundreds of chips. And we’re not talking about the most sophisticated car. We’re not talking about electric cars. We’re talking about your average car.

We’re talking about just as simple a TV set. Without chips coming, gamer kids wouldn’t be able to enjoy much of their entertainment. .

on whether the CHIPS method is sufficient to prevent its potential slowdown

enough. There is a lot of money, much of it literally $19 billion front-loaded over the next 12 months to support chip manufacturing in the US.we

We just need a certain amount of chips that will keep the US out of extortion and danger situations in the event of a war in East Asia or a snafu across the supply chain.

on whether the law would effectively strengthen the U.S. position and curb China’s influence in chip manufacturing.

absolutely yes [shore up the U.S.’s position], but that does not necessarily curb China’s influence. This will allow China to create greater and original innovations to catch up with its US and East Asian peers in terms of chip manufacturing.

East Asian manufacturers are at odds over the CHIPS law, which imposes certain discipline on expanding production capacity in China. But with that said, they appreciate the importance of the United States. And the way they’re trying to move forward is by asking the US federal government to allow China to continue producing legacy chips that aren’t cutting edge. Don’t let the technology used in the most advanced chips flow into China and somehow boost China’s manufacturing capacity.

