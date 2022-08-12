Internet of Things: Healthcare Wins, Wins





Dora Mitter, Data Strategy and Insights Consultant at Agilisys, summarizes the move to the Internet of Things and its implications.

We are leaving behind a period of fundamental change in healthcare. Not long ago, pen and paper were the primary means of recording patient information. However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, many healthcare organizations have accelerated their digital transformation programs and significantly increased the maturity of their digital and data capabilities.

These are exciting times. Over the coming months and years, healthcare organizations will harness the potential of these enhanced capabilities, partnering with cutting-edge technology and analytics to transform service delivery and improve patient lives. I expect

Connecting

Without a doubt, the biggest data and analytics trend today, and one that is sure to continue, is the Internet of Things (IoT). And for good reason. IoT enables organizations to collect and integrate data from a wide variety of internet-connected devices and sensor-equipped things, and automatically apply analytics to them. IoT platforms can accurately identify useful and safe-to-ignore information, eliminating the need for human intervention. This will reduce time to action and improve understanding of what interventions will benefit citizens.

IoT can be used to detect patterns, make recommendations, and detect problems before they occur. The move towards interconnected IoT is staggering. IoT Analytics predicts that the global number of connected IoT devices will grow 18% to 14.5 billion active endpoints this year. In particular, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is expected to spread rapidly. Global spending on IoT in healthcare is projected to reach $260.75 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.8%. Market growth is driven by increasing interest in active patient engagement and patient-centered care, growth in high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity, and surging need to adopt cost control measures in the healthcare sector. will be

paradigm shift

In IoT, data comes to the fore. Healthcare providers can use this real-time data to provide immediate services and track resources such as staff, assets, and patients. By using smartwatches and other personal devices more effectively, doctors can collect data on sleep patterns, blood pressure, ECG patterns, and more to enable real-time assessment of patients. A paradigm shift in nursing care. Elderly patients, in particular, are now able to continue their care in the comfort of their own homes. The fact that IoT allows them to keep track of their health without disrupting their daily lives is a big plus for patients.

Through IoT, digital leaders have more information than ever before. Think adult social care. Using data and working as part of an integrated healthcare system, healthcare professionals can understand the needs of each patient. They can get a better sense of who Molly is, when they are likely to crash into their system, and what support their shell needs. You can also see who is best suited to support her and what home technology her solutions can be used to assist in her care.

beneficial results

Beyond patient health monitoring, there are many other areas where IoT devices can be very useful in hospitals. IoT sensors can be used to track the real-time location of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, defibrillators, nebulizers, oxygen pumps, and other monitoring equipment. It is also useful for asset management, such as pharmacy inventory management, and environmental monitoring to ensure refrigerator temperature and humidity control. IoT sensors can also help human capital. By analyzing where your staff are, you can deploy them to different locations to alleviate pinch points.

The power of IoT has brought to the fore the use of data to provide optimal care. We leverage real-time monitoring systems and connected devices to collect extensive data recording and analysis. The IoT, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is revolutionizing patient care and minimizing errors. This has resulted in increased functional efficiency, improved patient care, improved disease management and improved treatment outcomes. Overall, his use of IoT in healthcare is making care more cost-effective thanks to early detection and intervention. It’s a win, it’s a win

