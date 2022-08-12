Why You Should Use Google Chrome’s Enhanced Safe Browsing Mode





Threats to personal data have become increasingly common in recent years and are unlikely to subside anytime soon. Last year saw a record number of data breaches, with cases in the first quarter of this year up 14% from last year. At this rate, data breaches will soon be as common as the houseplants in millennials’ homes.

Google officials are providing protection for Chrome users to keep their personal data safe from malicious online activity with enhanced Safe Browsing protection. These additional protections were released in 2020 and updated last year. Google reports that people with these protections enabled are 35% less likely to fall victim to phishing scams than others, but these protections come with a few caveats. there is a point.

Here’s what you need to know about Chrome’s enhanced Safe Browsing protection.

How to enable Enhanced Safe Browsing

These protections are not turned on by default. In other words, if you want increased security, you should turn it on. Here’s how to turn it on:

1. Open Chrome from your computer or Android device.

2. Click or tap the three dots in the upper right corner of your browser or screen.

3.[設定]Click or tap

Four.[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Click or tap

Five.[セキュリティ]Click or tap

6. On your computer,[強化された保護]Click. On Android,[セーフ ブラウジング]Tap.

Google hasn’t introduced enhanced Safe Browsing to iOS, but that could change.

One important thing to note is that turning on these protections from one device does not carry over to other devices. This means that if you want full coverage, you’ll need to turn protection on on all your devices.

If you find Enhanced Safe Browsing to be more of a hassle than necessary, follow the steps above to[標準の保護]or[保護なし]You can click or tap to turn it back off. However, no protection is not recommended because, as the name suggests, it provides no protection.

Benefits of Enhanced Safe Browsing

When you turn on enhanced Safe Browsing protection, Chrome checks in real time if the site you’re trying to visit is a phishing site. These scans can prevent users from accidentally providing information to malicious actors, potentially saving time and money.

When you try to download a new extension from the Chrome Web Store, enhanced Safe Browsing protection will let you know if the extension can be trusted. Trusted extensions follow the Chrome Web Store Developer Program policies.

Chrome also scans files before downloading them and blocks suspicious files. If the file is dangerous but clearly not, Chrome will ask the user if they would like to send the file to Google for further analysis. These scans and analyzes should not take more than a few minutes to complete. It’s worth taking extra care to make sure it’s as safe as possible.

Google also scans usernames and passwords associated with data breaches to see if your information has been compromised. This saves a lot of headaches and worries. Notifications from Google can warn you before you receive unauthorized charges.

Drawbacks of Enhanced Safe Browsing

These protections are good, but they have some drawbacks.

With Enhanced Safe Browsing enabled, more data is shared with Google. If you’re signed in to Chrome, your Google Account is temporarily linked to your browsing data. According to Google, this is to tailor protections to specific situations, and this data is anonymized for a short period of time to protect users. However, according to research from Princeton and Stanford Universities, anonymized data, including search history, can be linked to social media profiles using publicly available data.

Enhanced Safe Browsing can also hurt developers. If you are a new extension developer, you should wait until Google determines that your product is trustworthy. Google requires new developers to follow our developer program policies for several months before they can be considered trustworthy. This policy could hurt new developers who depend on income from their jobs, and could shut out talented developers who can’t afford to wait months.

