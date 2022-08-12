Google adds instant cloud streaming button to web search for games





Expansion/Stadia’s great idea has finally come to Google.

Google/Sam Machbec

The initial pitch for Stadia, the Google streaming service that delivers high-end video games to web browsers via the cloud, included the idea that it could work as easily as searching for your favorite game on Google. It was Search for a popular game to learn more and instantly get the option to start playing right within your web browser. No additional hardware required and probably no payment required.

Nearly three years after Stadia’s official release and 18 months after the service’s massive internal downgrade, that scenario has finally begun to play out. Additionally, the feature appears to be streamer agnostic, as multiple Stadia-like streaming services now appear in search results.

See, Stadia’s trial version font is a little flashier

It’s a convenient way to know that Destiny 2 is ready to play right in my web browser…it’s completely free…on multiple compatible services!

These results will only appear if you search for the full name “Control Ultimate Edition”.

If you remove “Ultimate Edition” from your query, you’ll only see entries for Amazon Luna games. Hmm.

Don’t have a stadia? no problem. Even if an instant streaming version of the game is available exclusively on one rival platform, Google will direct you to the search results.

Fortnite: Not Stadia, but Google supports playing in web browsers.

Scroll down a bit and go to the first Hellblade game.

It’s a convenient shortcut that you can play for free.

This week, Google launched a limited “Play Now” tab that appears when you search for a specific video game on your desktop browser. This tab is located in the “knowledge panel” on the right, otherwise it will be automatically populated with user reviews. , game details, and purchase links for digital downloads.

When Google Game Search returns the Play Now tab, it will show as many compatible streaming services as possible, including Google Stadia, Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now. (Many PlayStation exclusive game searches in that console’s Plus Premium cloud-streaming selection have so far fallen short.) Each entry indicates the type of fee required to play the game. Conveniently, many Google Stadia games are now free to play for the first 30 minutes or up to 120 minutes. Also, Stadia games that are free trials that are supported will display a bright green flash of italicized text that says “Trial Available”. Other games and services to date have included tags like “premium subscription” and “free to play.”

Some search results put this tab in a valuable “above-the-fold” position so that it can be viewed without scrolling the mouse wheel once, while others show streaming You have to scroll through an almost desktop-sized page to find the link. When you click the service’s “play” button, Google directs you to the streaming service’s web portal and begins playback immediately. This action requires you to sign in to the respective service. So, while this isn’t the “search and play instantly” scenario you can imagine, Stadia’s use of Google accounts makes it arguably the fastest option of the four integrated services so far.

And in great news, Google is carefully reviewing Play Now games labeled as “free to play.” Fortnite, PUBG Battlegrounds, Destiny 2, and more games from this label require no payment method to get started.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022/08/google-adds-instant-cloud-streaming-button-to-web-searches-for-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

