5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





This week, Fast Company released its 14th annual list of the most creative people in business, highlighting two notable Houstonians.

Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Botazzi, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, join the list of open-sourced COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. The list is made up of influential leaders in the business world, recognizing individuals who have made a bold impact in their fields and made a cultural impact.

Hotez and Bottazzi are also co-directors of the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center, one of the world’s most advanced vaccine development centers. For the past 20 years, it has gained international recognition as a non-profit product development partnership (PDP), developing vaccines against poverty-related neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and emerging infectious diseases of pandemic significance. developing. One of their most notable achievements is the development of vaccine technology leading to his CORBEVAX, a traditional recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, Hotez said, “Our team’s scientific efforts to develop and test low cost-effective vaccines for global health, as well as sustainable funding beyond the traditional pharmaceutical business model. We are honored to be recognized for our innovation.”

This technology was created and designed specifically by the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development to address the global problem of vaccine access and availability. Biological E Limited (BE) in India where he develops, manufactures and tests CORBEVAX and to date he has vaccinated over 60 million children.

Earlier this year, doctors were nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for vaccine research and vaccine development. Its low cost, ease of manufacturing and distribution, safety, and acceptability make it well-suited to address global vaccine inequity.

“We are grateful that our efforts to ‘decolonize’ the vaccine development ecosystem and start the long road to making it more equitable are recognized. We hope that CORBEVAX will be one of a pipeline of new vaccines being developed against many neglected emerging infectious diseases that negatively impact global public health,” said a Texas Children’s news release. Botazzi said.

Fast Company editors and writers explore every business sector, including technology, healthcare, engineering, marketing, entertainment, design, and social good, throughout the year to find candidates for the list.You can see the full list here

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/houston-innovation-news-08-12-22-2657847727.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos