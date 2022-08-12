Save Hubspace with Home Depot





With the new school year just around the corner, it’s smart to stock up on technology that will make your life easier. Especially if it saves you money. Google Nest Hub is currently on sale. If you’ve been looking for smart home products that can also be used for streaming, he’s available at Home Depot this week for 50% off.

You can now buy a bundle that includes the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen smart home speaker and display, and a 2-pack of smart outlets for $54.99, saving you $70.94. The original cost of the bundle was $125.93, reflecting the inclusion of the Defiant smart plugs (which typically retail for $12.97 each). So the original cost (and savings) of the bundle reflects their inclusion.

We loved it when we tested the Google Nest Hub. In her review, Home her editor Rachel Murphy said the Hub comes with a great learning chip with her 1.2 TeraOPS processing and her Google Assistant built in, as well as Voice Match technology. I was. She also said her Google Nest Hub, with its wide display, powerful speakers, and easy-to-use controls, is great for entertainment.

The package also comes with two highly rated smart plugs that can enhance the connection between lamps and appliances in the home using either Google Assistant or Home Depot’s Hubspace, allowing users to You can control your smart device from your phone. Connect your device to your Google Nest Hub via a smart plug and command it from the comfort of your bedside.

If you’re looking for a device that can help you manage your smart home while also streaming video, tracking your sleep, and playing music, the Nest Hub is for you.

