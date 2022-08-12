Now Personal: How Technology Humanizes VIP Schemes – Marketing Technology





In today’s regulatory environment, it is no longer practical to build VIP schemes that simply offer bonuses to high-spending customers. But Domenico Mazzola, Director of Sales at Flows, argues that the ultimate way to build brand loyalty is to be more human.

Since the dawn of the online gaming industry, operators have used bonuses and VIP programs to acquire and retain players. But the days of satisfying VIP players with bonuses are over.

Domenico Mazzola

Regulatory reforms in jurisdictions such as Sweden, Denmark and the UK mean the days of carefree bonuses are over. Regulators are now trying to impose limits on what are considered irresponsible promotional tactics.

So operators need to be more creative in how they keep players. With bonuses limited, operators need to be more careful about when and how they present promotions to their customers. For that, you need to pack the right technology.

Regulation may be getting tighter, but the good news is that technology solutions are getting smarter and more agile, allowing operators to find new ways to please their players.

no more loyalty

Recent research suggests that consumers across all sectors are losing brand loyalty.

So, according to Slotegrator research, in a crowded online gaming market, a 5% increase in player retention can lead to a 25% increase in profits.

Offering personalized, localized and customized promotions is essential for improving VIP relationships. This is especially important for operators looking to increase loyalty and reduce acquisition costs.

Technology is the solution. Implementing technology into current systems that enables automated reward processes not only helps scale personalized and localized marketing, but also humanizes the customer experience and enhances engagement. , ultimately helping to strengthen the relationship between brands and customers.

rain or shine

At the same time, the right technology can spark creativity and help ensure that your online and retail operations complement each other perfectly.

For example, for an operator looking to fully engage its full omnichannel experience, set up promotions based on location and weather to reward online VIP players in a way that complements both online and land-based entities and features. can give. Great factor.

Quickly identify all VIP players actively playing on your online site within a 5km radius of your retail store.

If the weather is nice, we can send you an alert to send you a cocktail bonus and encourage you to come into our store for cocktails and onsite entertainment. If the weather is bad, we can send you a special bonus to encourage you to come and play at our retail store.

For online operations that function in multiple jurisdictions, we recommend triggering special promotions based on player holidays that vary by country.

With the right technology, you can manage that without having to manually enter all the different dates from different calendars.It will save you a lot of time and your VIP specialist will appreciate it.

You can also offer special birthday promotions to your VIP customers, or offer bettors customized free bets based on their preferred sports team. The possibilities are endless. All it takes is a little creativity and the right automation tools.

In short, humanizing operations is key to building brand loyalty in a highly regulated environment and standing out in an increasingly regulated market. All it takes is your imagination, creativity and the right automation techniques.

