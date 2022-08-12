Peloton prepares to raise prices, lay off workers and close stores





Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy lost his job when he took over in February as the company laid off 2,800 employees. About six months later, McCarthy sent a memo to employees warning him of plans to cut another 784 jobs in his third layoff, Bloomberg reports. Peloton is also increasing prices for Bike Plus and Tread while closing retail showrooms from 2023.

Peloton spokesperson Ben Boyd confirmed the news in a statement to The Verge, writing:

Peloton today took several steps to further its transformation strategy, improving its positioning for long-term success as the world’s largest connected fitness company. Some of the moves we’ve made include implementing more strategic pricing. Elimination of final mile delivery network in North America and expansion of third-party logistics (3PL) partnerships. Reduction of North American Member Support Team. It also signals the company’s intention to significantly reduce its retail footprint in North America. Unfortunately, these workforce shifts will result in 784 employees leaving the company. While our decisions affecting team members are not taken lightly, these moves will make Peloton more efficient, cost-effective and agile, helping us to define and lead the global connected fitness category. You can continue.

The job cuts and planned retail showroom closures are an extension of Peloton’s draconian restructuring plan following a disastrous year. Last month, Peloton cut about 600 jobs in Taiwan as part of a move to cut back on in-house manufacturing. In February, he also announced the end of plans to build a $400 million factory in Ohio. Meanwhile, McCarthy said the company is reducing headcount in its delivery and customer support teams, but is actively seeking to fill roles in its software engineering team. McCarthy also cited Peloton’s plans to expand his e-commerce presence as the reason the company will scale back its retail stores starting next year.

Today’s news was foretold in Peloton’s third quarter results in May. At the time, McCarthy also had the idea of ​​exploring partnerships with third-party retailers to eliminate the need for white glove delivery of bikes and treadmills.

The Peloton Tread was originally envisioned to be the company’s more affordable treadmill. It is now $800 higher to $3,495. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales/The Verge

However, consumers will be most directly affected by planned price increases. To address the overstock, Peloton lowered the prices of his original bike, bike His Plus and Tread to $1,445, $1,995 and $2,695 respectively in April. Now Bike Plus is back at his original price of $2,495, while the tread price he has increased by $800 to $3,495. This is higher than Treads’ initial launch price of his $2,495 (later he was raised to $2,845). The Tread was originally envisioned as the more affordable of Peloton’s two treadmills. However, Tread Plus was later recalled and discontinued after causing several injuries and in one instance the death of a young child. .

In a memo, McCarthy acknowledged that the price hike was a sudden reversal of strategy. He has also secured a $750 million bank loan, and the price hike is meant to enhance his image of his Bike Plus and Treads premiums.

The layoffs and price increases are also part of Peloton’s ongoing efforts to restore cash flow. In a letter to shareholders last quarter, McCarthy said Peloton’s woes left it short on capital for its needs and the company needed to strengthen its balance sheet. These changes are essential for Peloton to be cash flow positive, McCarthy wrote in the memo. Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life. We have to be self-reliant on a cash flow basis.

The guide remains the same price.Photo by Victoria Song/The Verge

According to the memo, the money saved by today’s measures will be used not only for marketing, but also for further research and development. This is consistent with McCarthy’s proposed plan last quarter. For example, at the time he revealed that Peloton spent very little money marketing subscriptions for standalone apps. The company has since fixed that with an ad promoting a standalone app featuring buff and athletic actor Christopher Meloni.Aside from the cheeky (literal) ad, McCarthy has turned his Peloton into a bike company. Instead, it’s adamant about reconfiguring itself as a connected fitness brand. So far, it has included proposed plans to tweak the company’s subscription model and build an app store. McCarthys also conducted a recent pilot program for leasing its bicycles.

McCarthy ended his bullish note on Peloton’s outlook, but in the first six months, investors seemed less convinced by Peloton’s restructuring plans. % plummeted. That said, investors seem to be reacting to today’s news, with the stock he’s up 8.2%. Later this month, Peloton is due to report its fourth-quarter earnings, which may paint a clearer picture of how McCarthy’s restructuring strategy fared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/12/23303209/peloton-layoffs-bike-tread-price-increase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos