Destiny 2 New Season 18 Exotics To Watch With Massive Buffs

There was a new TWAB from Bungie yesterday. Even though they’ve previously said they’ll hear very little about Destiny 2 Season 18 before its showcase on August 23rd, there are a lot of very large-scale changes that fall short of sandbox changes. did. Featured in a post. This included many Exotics that either reworked or got special bonuses to make them better and more powerful.

Here’s everything you need to know about the really important things to watch and try out in your new Destiny 2 build:

You may be used to this in Le Monarque PvP, but this has long been one of my favorite PvE weapons. I’ve already used this quite a bit in higher level content, but the bonus here is that Le Monarch becomes a permanent overload protection weapon. Even more important for Monarch. Because Poison Tick usually triggers multiple overload procs against those enemies. Incredible, and this is now going to be an absolute monster regardless of which season mods are active.

Thunder Road

Thunderlord also gets anti-overload, which can be combined with the fact that A) Machine Gun got a pretty solid PvE buff this season. B) We are headed for Ark 3.0 and will probably equip Ark weapons. Very useful for various boosts and triggers. Given the fact that it’s been thrust into the spotlight by this change, I’m half-hoping that we’ll at least have a Thunderroad catalyst next season as well.

Fate

Wish Ender One of the perennial fan-requested changes to Wish Ender was to give it a unique anti-barrier based on the nature of the weapon. That’s exactly what they do. However, unlike his first two, Wish-Ender has other buffs such as increased multi-target hits from 2 to 3, increased damage against champions, majors and mini-bosses, and slightly reduced draw time. has also been added. I will certainly try it again.

Legend of Aquarius I’m not sure if this change is as important as the others, but Bungie is giving Trench Barrels as an extra boost if you have a catalyst, so at least it’s something.

Lord of Wolves Bungie wants to nerf this in PvP and buff it in PvE. This includes reduced burst size and burst delay, but a 20% damage buff in PvE, along with his other recent PvE shotgun buffs, a tipping point for usefulness in that mode. moment.

Collective Obligation Bungie is doing a major rework because they found it a bit clunky in its current form in PvE. Void Leech now has his 15s duration and is easier to charge. You also get a 20% damage buff in PvE when Void Leech is active. Killing a debuff target instantly charges his Void Leech, which also charges the character’s Void Debuff. In short, more void reach, better void reach.

Karnstein Armlets/Necrotic Grip Okay. These are exotic Warlock arms, not weapons, but they now synergize with all Glaives. Karnstein means constant healing/healing for melee kills in Glaive. Necrotic Glaive can take down enemies with AOE’s venom blasts (notice my words, Necrotic Grip will synergize with the new Lightfall his subclass one day). I don’t include his ACD/O feedback fence here, but that works too. want.

Not all (Fighting Lion, Dead Mans Tale will also get some changes), but many big buffs are planned. can’t wait

