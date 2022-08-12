Survey: Consumers are embracing high-tech features in stadiums





New research reveals that consumers are open to omnichannel and virtual experiences when attending sports and entertainment events.

According to Oracle Food and Beverage research, Stadiums without Borders, nearly 6 in 10 (57%) of surveyed consumers would like to pre-order food and drinks to avoid queues. , 53% think engagement would be great. Join your favorite teams and artists in the Metaverse (virtual backstage/stadium tours, meetups, merch shopping, and more). This sentiment was especially true for respondents who identified themselves as millennials (65%) and sports fans (64%).

Additionally, 53% of respondents were interested in receiving special digital offers for pre-match activities, and 42% said they would like to use their fingerprint to enter the stadium instead of tickets. Also, nearly 4 in 10 (38%) respondents would like to view sports stats on their mobile device.

Digital Speed ​​and Convenience Engage Fans With the lingering labor shortage, many respondents believe customer service at stadiums is deteriorating, and they are turning to technology to speed up the process and reduce wait times. Research shows that they rely on

7 in 10 respondents say service jobs can be replaced by technology solutions. , rather than interacting with staff during a live stadium event, 42% of respondents said the most frustrating part of the stadium food and drink experience was waiting in long lines for concessions. . Another said 29% said slow service and 23% said wrong food and drink orders.

Stadium visitors want the best of both worlds. Simon de Montfort-Walker, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Food and Beverage, says they want the excitement of live, in-person viewing, but just as much as other parts of their lives, like ordering takeout. We want the experience to feel convenient. Delivering immersive and seamless journeys poses challenges for stadium operators, but rising fan expectations have also created opportunities for innovation and digitization in the traditional stadium arena.

Fans today expect experiences that go beyond gaming. The San Francisco Giants’ senior vice president and CIO, Bill Schlough, said they want great food, friendly service, attractive promotions, and hopefully an orange and black win. From the moment fans start planning trips to Oracle His Park, technology plays an increasingly important role in delivering these experiences. For example, more and more fans order food on their mobile devices to bypass the concession line so as not to miss the action on the field.

Conducted by Oracle research partner Untold Insights, the study was conducted in May 2022 with 5,640 consumers worldwide. You can read the full text of the survey here.

