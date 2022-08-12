Why Facebook Messenger takes so long to encrypt





After a high-profile incident in which subpoenaed Facebook messages led to felony charges against a 17-year-old girl and her mother in an abortion case in Nebraska, Meta ahead of testing Messenger’s end-to-end encryption on Thursday. said to expand. of planned global expansion.

This week, the company will begin automatically adding end-to-end encryption to Messenger chats for more people. Over the next few weeks, we’ll also increase the number of users who can use end-to-end encryption in direct messages on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the company has started testing a feature called Secure Storage. This feature allows users to restore their chat history when they install Messenger on a new device. The backup can be locked with her PIN. This feature is designed to prevent your company or others from reading your content.

Global rollout is expected to be completed next year.

Consumer Indifference To Crypto Has Created Meta Challenges

Meta told Wired that he had been planning to make such an announcement for a long time and that it was a coincidence that he made it so soon after the abortion case came to light. However, I’m less concerned with timing than the practical challenge of making encrypted messaging the default for hundreds of millions of people. As I worked to create a messaging app, I came to understand more about how consumer indifference to encryption was creating challenges for the company.

It’s been three years since Mark Zuckerberg announced that his products would now embrace encryption and privacy amidst the ongoing shift from public feeds to private chats. Back then, WhatsApp was already end-to-end encrypted. Our next step was to provide the same level of protection for Messenger and Instagram. Doing this required rebuilding the app almost from scratch, and the team encountered many obstacles along the way.

First, end-to-end encryption is difficult to use. Of course, this is often a trade-off you make in exchange for more security. However, the average user tends to use messaging apps that either require him to set his PIN to restore old messages, or display information about the message’s security and make it confusing or offensive. It may not be much.

A second related challenge is that most people don’t know what end-to-end encryption is. Or even if you hear it, it may be indistinguishable from other less secure forms of encryption. Gmail, among many other platforms, only encrypts messages when they’re in transit between Google’s servers and your device. This is called Transport Layer Security, and while it provides adequate protection for most users, Google and law enforcement can still read the contents of your messages.

Only an identified minority with serious concerns about their privacy

An employee told me that Metas’ user research shows that people become concerned when you tell them you’re adding end-to-end encryption. Also, users are one of the reasons why we labeled the Saved Messages feature as secure storage instead of auto-backup, to emphasize branding security, so the new feature is Metas’s, not yours. Sometimes they think they were added for profit.

When the company surveyed its users earlier this year, Im said only a minority were identified as highly concerned about privacy.

On Tuesday, I wrote that companies like Meta should consider hiding messages by default beyond end-to-end encryption. but there has been very little use of Messenger’s features available as options so far, and there has been little enthusiasm within the company to make it the default.

On the contrary, Im said accessing old messages is a top priority for many Messenger users. Messing with it too much can deprive users of communications apps that store chat history on their servers and can be requested and read by law enforcement.

A third challenge is that even maintaining end-to-end encryption within Facebook can be difficult. Messenger is integrated into the product in a way that breaks encryption. For example, Watch Together lets you exchange messages while watching live video. However, it inserts a third party into the chat, which makes encryption much more difficult.

Activists and journalists have taken for granted the need to use encrypted messaging apps.

There are more. Encryption won’t work unless everyone is using the latest version of Messenger. Many people haven’t updated their apps. Also, it’s hard to cram encryption into sister apps like Messenger Lite. Messenger Lite is designed to have a small file size, so it can be used by users with older mobile phones or limited data access. End-to-end encryption technology consumes a lot of megabytes.

So far, no excuse for Meta’s failure to deploy end-to-end encryption. The company has been working steadily on this project for three years. I hope it’s going faster, but I sympathize with some of the concerns employees have raised with me over the past few days.

At the same time, I think Metas’ challenge to bring crypto to the masses with its messaging apps begs genuine questions about the desire for security in these products. Activists and journalists take it for granted that they should already be using encrypted messaging apps. Ideally an app that doesn’t store messages server-side, such as Signal.

But the message from Methus research is that the average person is not yet recovered. And how the events of 2022 and what was planned for the next few years will change is an open question.

Facebook cooperating with law enforcement is the rule, not the exception

(Employees say Metas’ push to add encryption intensified after the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, when stories of Russian military personnel searching prisoners of war phones persisted. It drew attention to the dangers of easily accessible messages stored in

Despite the high profile Nebraska case, it had little to do with the Roe v. Wade ruling being overturned. Even if Law was upheld, it was illegal under state law.

Yes, Meta was subpoenaed and handed over the suspect’s message, but there’s nothing surprising about that either. The company received 214,777 requests in the second half of last year. About 364,642 different accounts. At least some data was generated 72.8% of the time. Facebook’s cooperation with law enforcement is the rule, not the exception.

However, in another sense, this has to do with Roe. Countless women are now seeking out-of-state abortion care in violation of state law and will have to discuss it with their partners, family and friends. A lot of stories like this case will bring in, and each will bring renewed attention to how technology platforms can help law enforcement gather evidence.

The number of people who now require encrypted messaging has increased significantly

The general indifference to encryption among most Facebook users may weather the coming storm of privacy breaches. However, I think the culture will likely change to require companies to collect and store less data and better educate people on how to use their products safely.

If there’s a silver lining to any of this, it’s that increased criminal prosecution of abortion could create a massive new constituency organized to defend encryption. From India to the European Union to the United States, lawmakers and regulators have spent years trying to undermine the safe message. To this day, it has survived, thanks in part to a loose coalition of activists, academics, civil society groups, technology platforms and journalists.

But Roe’s overthrow has significantly increased the number of people who need encrypted messaging. A cultural shift towards encryption could help maintain and expand access to secure messaging, both in the United States and around the world.

That shift will take time. But there’s a lot that technology platforms can do now.

