How to choose the right MacBook





On June 6, 2022, at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip was on display.

Peter DaSilva | Reuters

Apple has five MacBook computers to choose from, but this can be a bit of a challenge if you’re looking to buy a new laptop for the back-to-school season. For example, we have the new MacBook Air, but Apple also sells the old 2020 MacBook Air. Then there are three different MacBook Pro computers to choose from.

Choose according to your laptop usage and budget. Here’s what you need to know about each MacBook available and how to choose the best one for you.

2020 MacBook Air with M1, $999

apple macbook air

Source: Apple

At $999, the 2020 MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook Apple sells, but it’s still a great computer. It runs on the M1 chip and is powerful enough to handle what most people need, but tasks like video editing can be slow.

The 2020 MacBook Air has 18 hours of battery life, similar to the 2022 MacBook Air.

Some features are not available with this year’s upgrade. This is explained next. But if you “just want a computer”, this should be your go-to.

2022 MacBook Air with M2, $1,199

This is the best MacBook for most people.

Starting at $1,199, Apple’s latest MacBook Air uses the latest M2 chip, has been completely redesigned, and is thinner than ever.

The latest MacBook Air comes with MagSafe charging. It’s a small magnetic charging cable that pops out to the side and easily snaps back. So if you trip over the cord, the whole MacBook won’t fall off your desk. You can also charge your laptop using one of the two Thunderbolt USB C ports. Buy Apple’s 67-watt charger for $59 and get a fast charge of up to 50% in 30 minutes.

This MacBook weighs just 2.7 pounds, making it our most portable model. The 2020 Air weighs 2.8 pounds. The screen display is slightly larger at 13.6 inches.

The sound quality and webcam have also been upgraded. The M2 MacBook Air has two additional speakers for a total of four for richer sound for movies and music. The webcam has been upgraded from 720p to full 1080p HD.

Spend $200 extra on the latest MacBook Air and you’ll get faster charging, a better webcam, better speakers, and a newer design. This model also has sufficient processing speed for the average user.

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2, $1,299

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2

apple

The new MacBook Pro is a bit of a mess. It’s a step up from the MacBook Air. However, it has the latest M2 processor, which is not as powerful as the older M1 Pro or M1 Max processors found in his 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

The 2022 version is powered by the M2 chip, has 20 hours of battery life and is the only one with the Touch Bar, a small strip above the keyboard that lets you scroll through photos, skip or pause/play media. It’s a MacBook. The Pro also has better speakers and a higher-end display than the MacBook Air.

Like the 2022 MacBook Air, it uses MagSafe charging, but has an improved feature over the Air called Active Cooling, which uses a pair of fans. This allows it to handle heavier tasks such as more advanced video editing.

The Pro is slightly heavier at 3 pounds and has a slightly smaller screen at 13.3 inches. All in all, the 2022 MacBook Pro makes a noticeable difference in processor and graphics performance when using advanced features like video and photo editing.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max, $1,999

apple macbook pro

Source: Apple

If you want maximum power with your MacBook, get one of these.

Apple last year released a $1,999 14-inch and a $2,499 16-inch MacBook Pro model, finally bringing back features like an SD card reader and a full HDMI port for adding another display.

It has the best screen available on a MacBook and a high refresh rate, so everything looks smooth when you’re scrolling through websites, for example. Supports up to two additional monitors instead of just one like the MacBook Air model. And most importantly, it can be configured with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. This is more powerful than his M2 chip in Apple’s other computers, at least until we hear about Apple’s M2 Pro or Max plans.

So if you’re doing heavy video editing, or you like high-end screens and lots of ports, these are for you. Expect to pay more.

Correction: The MacBook Air M2 does not have a fan. Updated to clarify that his 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be released in 2021.

