Google’s ‘Get the Message’ campaign is just embarrassing

In addition to Samsung’s big announcement of new foldable devices and accessories this week, Google rolled out its own advertising campaign to try to rally an army against Apple’s tyranny over the message. Google’s #getthemessage campaign stokes the flames of his troubled millions of Android fans to encourage Apple to support RCS messaging, the cross-platform standard Google Messages recently adopted. I hope

The Get The Message website reads like a handout from my old Christian school bible class. It contains all the talking points that Google wants me to use, and people saying that it’s Apple’s fault that I, as an Android user, don’t have access to the full resolution and features offered by Apple Messages. reminds me of Google notes that the mix of people using Apple and Android for group messages can break group messages, often leading to social dissatisfaction. It also links to past reports pointing to evidence that children and their teens are afraid to carry around Android devices.

When I saw the advertising campaign launch, I immediately knew what Google was up to. I remember Google senior vice president Hiroshi Lockheimer first addressing the inefficiencies of Apple’s own messaging standards, which sparked a storm of tweets. And the second time was months after I asked Apple to make it easy for everyone.

But the latest #getthemessage campaign seems to be scattered all over the place. I’m having a hard time figuring out exactly what demographics are chasing Apple to keep things going. Is it an Android oldie like me who has been complaining about the lack of message equality since the platform’s early days? Is it Gen Z on TikTok who’s fine with whatever horror sit show you’re allowing them to show?

Why is Madeleine Petch, who plays Cheryl on Riverdale, in this ad campaign? Is she supposed to encourage young people to help bring home the points? Plus, why is Vanessa Hudgens in this ad campaign? I, as an Android user, have absolutely no emotional connection with these people. You can see that there are I can’t believe these famous people know what my life is like.

What’s wrong with iMessage?

Text message fragmentation certainly exists among the major mobile platforms. The Apple Messages app runs on top of the iMessage service and sends texts between your iPhone and other iOS-enabled devices. It supports end-to-end encryption, better support for group chats, and high resolution images and videos. However, when an Apple user sends a text message to an Android device using the default text messaging application, the message is sent as a traditional SMS or MMS message, often resulting in a poor texting experience on the part of the Android user. increase.

Google adopted RCS (Rich Communication Services) to fix this dichotomy. It is already in use in other markets. RCS enables encrypted messaging, high-quality media sharing, and other modern features such as larger character limits and read receipts. If you have access to RCS in Android Messages and are chatting with another Android user, you already have access to some of these features. It’s like living with friends who use iPhones.

Google has tried to bridge the gap between iOS and Android messengers, but there have been repeated pleas for Apple to do the work. Emoji reactions, which were limited to iPhone users, became available earlier this year after the company added support on Android.

Fragmentation will continue unless Apple tries to embark on RCS. But Apple helps sell hardware, where it makes most of its cash, so it’s committed to maintaining the walled garden. The iOS 16 beta already has iPhone-only functionality for editing and deleting delivered iMessages. This kind of functionality is possible precisely because of the tight-knit nature of the iOS platform.

Either way, Android users have already migrated, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this campaign fails. Metas Messenger and WhatsApp have a stronger position in the market and many other messaging apps work with your phone number. Even after migrating from Android Messages, I’ve found that most of my daily interactions take place exclusively in Instagram DMs.

