Fewer mental illness-related Google searches in countries with stricter pandemic lockdowns





Many people feel their health and mental health have been compromised as a result of being trapped in the early waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, but stricter and longer lockdowns are actually having a positive impact on people’s mental health. A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research showed that countries with stricter lockdown requirements saw a decline in mental illness-related internet searches during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has swept the world and dramatically changed the way many people live. Countries handled the crisis response in different ways. Some are enforcing strict lockdowns, while others are encouraging people to stay home as much as possible.

During the first wave of COVID-19, many people stayed home while businesses and schools were closed. This has made the Internet the primary and dominant source of information. This study explores what internet searches can reveal about differences in mental health among citizens of different countries based on the severity of lockdowns.

For the new study, Pedro A. de la Rosa and colleagues used Google Trends search data for nine countries: Hungary, India, South Africa, Iran, Italy, Paraguay, Spain, Serbia, and Turkey. The search terms studied were anxiety, depression, suicide, and mental health. Data were collected across his five-year search. Information on his COVID-19 response and lockdown in each country was compiled from the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker. Information was collected on safety measures and his COVID-19 death toll in each country.

Results showed that, overall, lockdown duration, severity, and policies were associated with fewer Google searches for mental health-related terms. There are some nuances in this relationship that should be noted. Anxiety was an increasingly searched term when COVID-19 emerged before lockdowns were enforced. Countries with stricter lockdown policies have fewer searches for depression.

These relationships were found not only for general ones, but also for specific policies. Fewer searches for anxiety were found in countries that imposed stricter stay-at-home orders, and fewer searches for depression were found in countries where public events were cancelled. Conversely, depression was searched more frequently in countries that implemented policies mandating school closures.

“In summary, this study leverages Google Trends as a data source to understand how people in different parts of the world may be affected by public health measures (including lockdowns). It provides further evidence of the potential for a global health crisis,” said the researchers. “Our findings complement other evidence (mental health monitoring) to inform the development of lockdown strategies that are sensitive to the mental health needs of people living in different parts of the world during future public health crises. research, etc.).”

This study has taken an important step towards better understanding how lockdown policies have affected individuals’ mental health searches. However, there are some limitations to be aware of. One such limitation is that Google Trends doesn’t help us understand why people searched for these terms, so we don’t research whether people are experiencing symptoms for other reasons. In addition, search terms have been translated into their most popular equivalents. That means people are searching for synonyms and they may not count.

“Building on the results of this study, including whether the association between lockdown measures and searches for mental health terms on Google changes with vaccination coverage and the rise of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Additional research is needed to do so,” said the researchers. OK.

Study “Severity and duration of lockdowns linked to Google searches for mental health terms during the COVID-19 pandemic: A nine-country study,” Nahidi, Dorothea Ori, Laura Orsolini, Sachin Nagendrappa, Mariana Pinto da Costa, Ramdas Lansing, Fahimeh Saeed, Sheikh Shoib, Serkan Turan, Irfan Ullah, Ramyadarshni Vadivel, Rodrigo Ramalho.

