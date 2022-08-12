US approves Google’s plan to allow political emails to bypass Gmail’s spam filters





The US Federal Election Commission on Thursday approved Google’s plan to allow campaign emails to bypass Gmail’s spam filters. Adopted by a 4-to-1 vote, the FEC Advisory Opinion found that Gmail’s pilot program is permitted under the Federal Election Campaign Act and FEC rules and “does not make prohibited in-kind contributions. ‘ said.

The FEC says the Google-approved plan is a “pilot program to test Gmail’s new design features on a non-partisan, free-of-charge basis to approved candidate committees, political party committees and leadership PACs.” On July 1, Google asked his FEC to greenlight a pilot implementation after Republicans accused Google of giving Democrats a favorable footing in the company’s algorithm.

Reportedly, Republicans could have avoided some of Gmail’s spam problems by using proper email configuration. A May 2022 meeting of Senate Republicans and Google’s chief legal officer said the “strongest accusations” came from “Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida)” . It’s in your inbox,” The Washington Post reported in late July. “According to people who outlined the discussion, it was later determined that the reason was that the vendor had not enabled authentication tools that prevented messages from being marked as spam.”

Techdirt’s Mike Masnick explains:[I]Rubio’s spam operation doesn’t seem to have DKIM/DMARC authentication configured. I know this bothers many people. Techdirt had to deal with this after they noticed that Google was sending a ton of emails to spam. But instead of complaining about being “biased” against us, I looked into the details and figured out how to fix my email structure. “

Republicans cited studies to support the bias claim, but one of the study’s authors said they misrepresented the findings.

Gmail users don’t want this

Gmail users who submitted comments to the FEC overwhelmingly criticized Google’s plans. FEC received over 2,500 comments for him. Comments are posted on the docket page.

Three Republicans on the committee and Democratic Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum voted for an order approving Google’s plan. The Hill reported that “Commissioner Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who voted against the executive order, said, “This is a unique benefit offered to the political committee, and to avoid the fact that it is offered only to the political committee. I am struggling to do it,'” he wrote.

Lindenbaum reportedly said, “I don’t want to. [support this]and it’s for the same reason that all commenters don’t want to, but I think the law and the Commissioner’s rules and Commission precedent allow this.

In a statement provided to Ars, Google said, “We thank the FEC for their prompt consideration of our request and have considered the positive and negative feedback received during the public comment period. I will.” “Our goal in this pilot program is to evaluate alternative ways to address concerns from high volume senders while giving users clear control over their inboxes to minimize unwanted email. We will continue to monitor feedback to ensure the pilots are meeting their goals.”

