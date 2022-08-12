Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE needs these 5 Google Pixel 6a features





Since the launch of the first Pixel smartphones in 2016, Apple and Google have engaged in a constant, feature-based arms race over what smartphones can offer customers. While this is very common in flagship devices such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro, both companies are continuing their efforts to dominate the midrange market with their respective “budget” phones, the $429 iPhone SE. And the $449 Pixel 6a.

The current iPhone SE has a lot of great features to consider. Most notably is the A15 Bionic processor, which outperforms the Google Tensor processor found in the Pixel 6a. Still, Apple may need to take a closer look at its offerings for budget smartphones and see how best to keep up with the entry-level market. Here are his five features of his Pixel 6a that Apple would like to see in the next-generation iPhone SE.

dual camera

Sometimes it’s just a number. Google has found a way to have his two cameras on the Pixel 6a, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the iPhone SE has a single 12MP wide-angle camera. It takes nice pictures, but with just one camera, the iPhone SE is very limited. A second camera enables features such as cinematic mode, proper portraits, and great all-around shots that you can’t get with the current iPhone SE.

The Google Pixel 6a has two cameras hidden behind a stylish bar.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

night mode

Speaking of cameras, one of the iPhone SE’s biggest limitations is the lack of Night Mode, as it relies on older camera hardware. Night mode is the most important new camera feature in the last five years, and if Google has it in their cheapest Pixel, Apple will certainly have it too. You don’t have to spend $700+ on an iPhone just to get decent photos in low light.

more storage

You can never have enough storage on your phone. Google Simple beats Apple. The current iPhone SE has more options than the 6a (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB), but Google has managed to secure an impressive 128GB of storage in an entry-level smartphone, which is Apple’s entry-level iPhone SE may start at $20 less than the Pixel 6a, but it’s an addition to accommodate the Pixel 6a’s 128GB of storage. The 64GB of storage will charge buyers an extra $50.

The Pixel 6a’s OLED display makes the iPhone SE’s 4.7-inch LCD look old-fashioned.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Larger OLED screen

The iPhone SE’s LCD display isn’t a big deal, but I can’t help but look at the Pixel 6a’s impressive OLED screen with envy. Apple has been using his OLED displays on high-end iPhones since the iPhone X days, so the current iPhone SE, the last iPhone with an LCD, feels like it was built from leftover pieces. . If Google can find a way to put his 6.1-inch OLED display into budget smartphones (some of which run at 90Hz), Apple should be able to do the same.

In-display fingerprint sensor

We’ve heard rumors for years that Apple was working on a fingerprint sensor under the screen, but it’s yet to materialize on any device.The Pixel 6a is one of countless Android smartphones with the technology. and perhaps the next iPhone SE with a new design that does away with the home button would be a great time to announce it. Packed with great utilities and features. Putting Touch ID in the power button like the iPad Air and mini is fine, but the in-display sensor really boosts the SE.

